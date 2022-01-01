Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Bristol City v Millwall: Lions to start 2022 with a win

Nigel Pearson's hosts have endured a difficult 12 months and our Championship tipster doesn't expect them to start 2022 in better shape.

Jack Critchley says: "Conceding sloppy goals has been a continuous problem for the hosts, and although they are generally tougher to breach at Ashton Gate, only three sides, including Peterborough and Reading have conceded more goals than the Robins so far this season.

"Millwall manager Gary Rowett described his side's victory at the CBS Arena as 'incredibly satisfying' and although he was forced to call upon 15-year old Zak Lovelace, the Lions boss can be proud of his side's festive efforts. With players slowly returning to the fold, the Bermondsey outfit are set to go off as favourites for this tie, and they will be hoping to build on their excellent recent record against this opposition.

"The visitors have won each of their last three meetings with Bristol City and they should be able to clinch back-to-back away Championship victories for the first tie since mid-October."

Everton v Brighton: Seagulls can edge tight affair

Everton have had two weeks off but, even though Rafa Benitez's men will be the fresher team, an in-form Brighton side appeal to our previewer.

Steve Rawlings says: "Everton have failed to win 10 of their last 11 matches in the Premier League and Brighton have been beaten just once away from home all season. The Toffees have certainly struggled with injuries but even so, that's a poor run of form and they make no appeal whatsoever. And their record in their opening fixture of the year doesn't offer any encouragement either.

"Everton have lost their first league game in each of the last four calendar years whereas Brighton have lost their first league game in just one of the last 12 calendar years. All four of their games in the Premier League, over the last four years, have ended in a draw.

"There's been money for the visitors since their draw at Chelsea and having opened-up at 3.259/4 they're now (understandably) trading at less than 2/1 and I wouldn't want to put anyone off backing the draw at around 3.39/4 either but the bet I like is Brighton in the Draw No Bet market at around the even money mark."

Leeds v Burnley Tips: Tarkowski a 5/1 value shot

Leeds v Burnley

Andy Schooler previews Sunday's crucial Premier League game between Leeds and Burnley and throws up a 5/1 headline tip.

Andy says: "However, my best bet for this game comes from the shots markets where 5/1 about James Tarkowski having a headed shot on target is simply too big.

"Statistically, it looks more like a 2/1 chance - the Burnley defender has landed the bet in five of his 15 Premier League games this season.

"But throw in the fact that Leeds have had plenty of issues defending set pieces - only Leicester, Palace and Southampton have conceded more goals from such situations this season - and continue to be forced into changes at the back and the price really looks good.

"Tarkowski also managed this in last season's equivalent fixture and looks sure to be a target for the visitors from corners and free-kicks."

Chelsea v Liverpool: Reds favoured in must-win match-up

Second hosts third in the big Premier League game of the day as Chelsea and Liverpool try to stay in the title race.

Mark O'Haire says: "Both sides are jam-packed with star quality in the final-third. Liverpool can boast a fully fit front four with all of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino available. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku's return to form has been timely with the Belgian striker getting on the scoresheet in each of his past two appearances.

"Considering the lay of the land, neither team should be looking to play for a point, and a 'must-win' mentality could allow the match to open up earlier than expected.

"Cash has understandably come for Liverpool following Chelsea's recent run, and growing injury list, and it makes sense to side with the Reds in a goal-heavy game from Stamford Bridge."

Mallorca v Barcelona: Xavi faces selection criris

With Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano playing each other this weekend, Barcelona will be looking to move up the table when they conclude Sunday's La Liga schedule with their match at Mallorca.

Dan Fitch says: "Despite all of their issues this season, seventh placed Barca are only two points behind Rayo Vallecano. With their financial problems, qualifying for the Champions League is surely a necessity and it looks like they're ready to gamble to make it a reality.

"Ferran Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City this week in a deal that is said to be worth €55m, plus a potential extra €10m in add-ons. It's a huge amount for a club said to be in €1.35 billion in debt, but Torres at least seems a more logical acquisition than some of the forwards that Barca have recruited in recent years, such as Martin Braithwaite or Luuk de Jong.

"The new signing cannot be registered until January 3rd, which adds to Xavi's selection problems, with Barcelona suffering from their own Covid crisis. Mallorca can be tough to beat, losing just two of their last nine league games (D6 W1). The 15th placed club have drawn their last two home games 0-0."