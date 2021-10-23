Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

West Ham v Tottenham: Always back goals when Hammers are at home

West Ham 2.47/5 v Tottenham 3.259/4, the Draw 3.55

14:00

Sky Sports Premier League

A London derby between two evenly-matched teams that both played on Thursday night has the makings of an enthralling contest.

Paul Higham says: "It's a close call this one but West Ham are favoured at home, even though their home record isn't the best so far this season...

"Every one of West Ham's home games this season has seen both teams score and over 2.5 goals, as had Tottenham's last two away games. You can back over 2.5 goals and both teams to score yet again via Bet Builder at around 2.01/1.

"And that is probably the preferred way to go in this game, which you can see going either way even if a West Ham win would be the prediction if pushed.

"It'll be interesting to see if Nuno will try and keep this more free-flowing goal scoring approach going in a seriously big game, following that disappointing Europa Conference League result on Thursday night."

Brentford v Leicester: Vardy can help outscore the Bees

Brentford 2.68/5 v Leicester 2.757/4, the Draw 3.4012/5

14:00

Sky Sports Premier League

David says: "Leicester have been slow to come to the boil this season. Normally, they're the team getting in among the usual giants. But things could be starting to turn."

"While 11th place in the table highlights some early-season consistencies, in their last two games Brendan Rodgers' side have plundered eight goals, scoring entertaining victories over Man Utd (4-2) and Spartak Moscow (4-3)."

"Leicester's strikers are in a rich vein of form. Jamie Vardy has blasted five goals in his last four Premier League games, Kelechi Iheanacho has two in his latest three away games while Patson Daka followed up his goal against Man Utd with an incredible four-goal display in Moscow."

"Vardy was rested for the Spartak game so he'll be fresh after an eight-day gap since scoring in the 4-2 win over Man Utd."

Barcelona v Real Madrid: Visitors will make things messy for Barca in El Clasico

Barcelona 2.767/4 v Real Madrid 2.68/5, The Draw 3.8514/5

Sunday 24 October, 15:15

Live on Premier Sports 1

It's the first El Clasico of the season on Sunday and our preview thinks Real Madrid are a big price to beat beleaguered Barcelona.

Dan says: "Goals are expected, with both teams to score priced at just 1.584/7 and over 2.5 goals at 1.645/8.

"Over 3.5 goals is where the odds start to get interesting and is available at 2.68/5. It's landed in four of Real Madrid's eight La Liga games this season, with Carlo Ancelotti's team having only kept two clean sheets during that run.

"Real Madrid's inflated odds also present some opportunities in the Anytime Goalscorer market. Karim Benzema has made a brilliant start to the campaign, with nine league goals and seven assists. His price of 2.47/5 is far too big against this generous Barcelona defence."

Manchester United v Liverpool: Go low on goals at Old Trafford

Manchester United 3.02/1 v Liverpool 2.111/10, the Draw 3.505/2

16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Andy says: "Solskjaer has got a track record of playing defensively against United's 'Big Four' rivals - not a term I like but United, City, Chelsea and Liverpool have been the top four in the last two seasons. It also fits my point I'm about to make. Last season, four of United's six such matches ended goalless."

"Fred and McTominay were often charged with providing an additional defensive barrier, but they do need help, as Wednesday night showed."

"Five of six matches against the Big Four last season saw under 2.5 goals and that looks a value call here given it's available at 2.6213/8."

"That bet also landed in four of Liverpool's six matches against their Big Four rivals in 2020/21 (and one of two so far this season), while a look at the head-to-head shows it's delivered a profit in 10 of the 14 meetings since Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015."

Marseille v PSG: A classic 'Classique' on cards

Marseille 5.39/2 vs PSG 1.654/6, the Draw 4.77/2

Sun 19:45 BST

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

Ligue 1's 'Classique' takes place on Sunday night in the south of France and our French football expert believes this one could well live up to its billing.

James Eastham says: "Front-foot football is the pair's preferred style, so it seems inevitable the match will open up at some point. Marseille have kept clean sheets in just three of their nine league games to date, conceding seven goals across their five home matches.

"The hosts' chances of shutting out Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar appear close to nil so Marseille are likely to have to score at least once to get anything from the game.

"Dimitri Payet has been arguably Ligue 1's outstanding player this season and will be motivated to turn on the style in front of the millions watching at home across France.

"He has been brilliant in open play as well as from set-pieces, and is the man most likely to prise apart PSG's back line.

"The array of attacking talent on both sides makes going high on goals an appealing proposition and the stats will be on your side, too."