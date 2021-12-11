Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Leicester v Newcastle: Leaky defences point towards goals at both ends

Leicester v Newcastle

14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Leicester host relegation-threatened Newcastle this weekend and Simon Mail expects both teams to score in the Premier League clash.

Simon says: "Leicester's weaknesses at the back have hindered them this season and could cost them dearly again this weekend.

"Rodgers' side have not kept a clean sheet since the opening day of the season in August with the team conceding in their last 14 league matches. The Foxes have also conceded at least two goals in each of their last four games.

"Newcastle will fancy their chances of breaching the Leicester defence but might have a task keeping out the hosts' attack. James Maddison and Jamie Vardy will offer a threat, providing three of the goals in their 4-2 win over Watford, last month.

"Newcastle have conceded in all seven away matches this season and both teams to score is a confident selection at [1.65]."

Burnley v West Ham: Moyes' men can show fighting qualities again

Burnley v West Ham

14:00

West Ham can continue their push for a top-four finish by coming from behind to beat Burnley on Sunday, says Dave Tindall.

Dave says: "The goals have dried up for Michail Antonio since he plundered six in his first seven matches this season. Five of those were in the Premier League.

"But the Jamaican striker is still worth his weight in gold and he's provided five assists so far, the latest coming in the 3-2 victory over Chelsea last weekend.

"I don't like to back forwards to score during droughts (the 'due' theory seems too woolly). But whereas a lack of goals can cause players to snatch at chances, the slight loss of confidence doesn't affect their ability to set them up.

"Looking at the prices, Antonio is just 2.35/4 to score but 4.57/2 to assist. I'll have a bet on the latter."

Rennes v Nice: Defences on top

Rennes 1.9520/21 v Nice 4.1, the Draw 3.711/4

14:00

Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

Two sides that are currently playing good football in France's top flight meet and our Ligue 1 expert expects it to be a close contest.

James Eastham says: "Rennes are in good form and have the quality to cause the Nice defence some problems.

"Nine-goal top scorer Gaetan Laborde (who also has five assists) has been outstanding since his £14 million late-August move from Montpellier. In midfield it's easy to see why Croatia international Lovro Majer has been touted as the heir to Luka Modric in the national team.

"Rennes ran out 5-0 winners at St Etienne last weekend so go into this game with plenty of confidence. But a defensive-minded Nice will be a much stiffer proposition than St Etienne were, and that ought to curtail the goals count.

"Under 2.5 Goals is available at close to evens and that's a smart selection given how Nice are likely to set-up."

Crystal Palace v Everton: Palace can bounce back to winning form

Crystal Palace 2.3411/8 v Everton 3.65, the Draw 3.259/4

16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Everton ended a losing run by beating Arsenal on Monday and Rafa Benitez will be hoping for more improvement when go to Selhurst Park.

Andrew Athereley says: "It is a slight concern, however, that Palace have failed to score in their last two matches, both 1-0 away defeats against Leeds and Manchester United.

"A clean sheet would help Everton but they have managed only three in 15 matches and have conceded in six of their seven away games. Their only win on the road came when they shut out Brighton for a 2-0 win at the end of August and since then they have conceded on every trip for a record of W0 D1 L4.

"That tilts the balance back to Palace, especially with Everton's defence missing Mina again. It is a tricky call and the draw is a big runner, but Palace can just edge it at 2.3611/8."

Real Madrid v Atletico: Leaders to win the derby

Real Madrid 2.1411/10 v Atletico Madrid 3.814/5, the Draw 3.65

20:00

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

The La Liga leaders host the La Liga champions in the Madrid derby at the Bernabeu on Sunday night...

Dan Fitch says: "So far it's not been much of a defence from Atletico. Fourth in La Liga, they already trail Real by 10 points, albeit with a game in hand. Consistency has been hard to find this season and just when it looked like Atletico might have turned a corner in that regard, they lost 2-1 at home to Mallorca last weekend, ending an unbeaten run of seven league games (W4 D3).

"In contrast, Real Madrid's 2-0 win at home to Inter in midweek, means that they are unbeaten across 12 games in all competitions (W11 D1). They have an eight point lead over second placed Sevilla, who also have a game in hand.

"Given the form of both teams, Real Madrid look value at this price at home."