Sunday Football Tips: Best bets for Carabao Cup final and more

Reading v Swansea: Oppose goals at the MadStad

12:00

Live on Sky Sports

Reading are six points off sixth-placed Barnsley and are out 24.023/1 for promotion. Swansea, meanwhile, are fourth and 5.39/2 to go up.

Key Stat: Reading have won just once in eight games.

Mark O'Haire says: "The Royals have delivered profitable Under 2.5 Goals 1.654/6 wagers in 11 of their past 14 encounters.

"It's a similar story when Swansea have been involved. The guests have fired blanks in five of their last eight Championship dates, with seven of the most recent 10 tussles producing fewer than three goals. Away from the Liberty Stadium, 15 of the 21 Swans' fixtures have also featured Under 2.5 Goals winners.

"With neither team particularly impressing in the final-third, I'm happy to take the 1.8910/11 available on 'No' in the Both Teams To Score market, a profitable formula in seven of Swansea's eight league fixtures over the past month."

Leeds v Manchester United: Reds to extend run

14:00,

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

The reverse fixture ended 6-2 at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got his tactics exactly right against Marcelo Bielsa. This should be a much closer contest, with the Whites determined to give a better account of themselves against their fierce rivals.

Key Stat: Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games (W15 D8).

Jake Osgathorpe says: "Leeds appear to be finishing the season with a flourish, having collected 11 points from a possible 15 from a run of games including Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool. They created by far the better chances against Jurgen Klopp's side on Monday night (xG: LEE 2.8 - 1.5 LIV), again showing that they can go toe-to-toe with the very best.

"Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 Premier League games, winning their last five, as they have closed the gap on Manchester City. Defensively they have improved, and they are capable of exploding in attack, but they head to Elland Road unbeaten in 23 away league games.

When these sides met earlier in the season, Manchester United racked up 4.2 xGF, picking apart Leeds' high press. Something similar could occur here, but Leeds have seen their scorelines calm down of late, so a narrow away win (52%) is likely."

Villareal v Barcelona: Barça to complete double over Villarreal

15:15

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Key Stat: The La Liga title race is the most competitive it's been for years and, going into the weekend, Barca 2.427/5 are slight favourites ahead of Atletico Madrid 2.588/5 and Real Madrid 3.9. Three points is a must for Ronald Koeman's men when they go to Villareal on Sunday.

Tom Victor says: "Barcelona's opening-day demolition of Villarreal suggested things might be just fine under Ronald Koeman, and while a simple title march has not ensued, they are not out of contention.

"They can stay in touch with the top two by beating Unai Emery's side at Camp Nou, and Infogol gives them a slight edge despite the hosts' stingy xGA record on home soil."

Carabao Cup Final: Man City v Tottenham

16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Ryan Mason takes charge of Spurs for just the second time against the best team in English football and on one of its biggest stages. If he can pull off the upset at 6.611/2 - to win in 90 minutes - it would be his club's first trophy for 13 years but the task if formidable.

Key Stat: Manchester City are looking to win the League Cup for a joint-record eighth time (level with Liverpool), while they could also become just the second team to win the competition in four consecutive campaigns.

Andy Schooler says: "Much has been said about City's improved defence this season but it's not been watertight of late with only four clean sheets kept in their last 13 games.

Even if Kane is ruled out, Spurs have quality in forward areas via the likes of Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale, who look capable of testing the expected Ruben Dias-Laporte defensive pairing. They have only played as a centre-back pair on 14 occasions - one of those being the 2-0 defeat at Spurs in November.

A City win in 90 minutes with both teams scoring is out at 3.613/5, much bigger than it was in last year's final in which City beat Aston Villa 2-1."

Lyon v Lille: Price on Ligue 1 leaders too good to ignore

20:00

Live on Betfair Live Video and BT Sport 2

This eagerly-awaited clash at the top of the table could go a long way towards deciding the destination of the Ligue 1 title, as Lille 4.67/2 - who go into the weekend one point clear at the top - try to hold off the pursuit of PSG 1.594/7.

Key Stat: Lyon have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight matches.

James Eastham says: "Three points behind leaders Lille, Lyon are aware that defeat could deal a potentially fatal blow to their hopes of claiming the crown.

Lille know that anything other than a win may hand the chance for PSG and Monaco to leapfrog them, meaning they could end the weekend in third place having topped the table for so long.

Putting aside potential outcomes, however, the prices suggest Lille are the smarter bet.