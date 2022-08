Notts Forest v West Ham: Shot shy sides meet on momentous day for hosts

Nottingham Forest v West Ham, Sunday 14:00

Both teams lost 2-0 last week, with Forest, in their first match back in the Premier League, beaten at Newcastle and the Hammers falling victim to Erling Haaland's brilliance.

Forest (5) and West Ham (6) had the fewest shots of any side in the opening round of Premier League matches.

David Moyes' men have won 10 of their last 14 Premier League games against promoted sides (D2 L2), although both of their defeats in this run came against Brentford last season.

The home crowd will be pumped up for the first top flight match at The City Ground since 1999 and Steve Cooper's men will be determined to give them something to shout about.

Back the draw and under 2.5 goals 3.9

Chelsea v Tottenham: Spurs' chance to end bad Bridge run

Chelsea v Tottenham, Sunday 16:30

Spurs were rampant in beating Southampton last weekend but the historical precedents are sobering for Antonio Conte's team: Chelsea are unbeaten in seven games against their London rivals (W6 D1), conceding only one goal in that run.

Meanwhile, Spurs have won just one of their last 37 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions (D12 L24) - the exception a 3-1 win in April 2018 in the Premier League.

Spurs are in great form though: since losing 3-2 at Man Utd in March, Spurs have won the most games (9), scored the second highest number of goals (31), and conceded the fewest (6, excluding promoted teams) of all Premier League sides.

Back Tottenham and Draw plus Both Teams to Score 2.4

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Reds to get first win

Sloppy defending meant Liverpool were held to a draw at Fulham in the opening, while Palace were outplayed by Arsenal.

For Patrick Vieira's side recent history is daunting: Liverpool have won 10 consecutive Premier League matches against the Eagles, scoring 30 goals in the process.

Jurgen Klopp's men scored three in each fixture against Palace last term (winning 3-1 and 3-0). Mo Salah likes playing against Palace and has been involved in 11 goals in 10 Premier League appearances against them (7 goals, 4 assists), so expect him to feature prominently as the Red menace bears down on the beleagured Eagles.