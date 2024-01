Maddison's return key as Spurs target Champions League

Tottenham v Brentford

Wednesday, 19:30

Live on TNT Sport

Having won four of their last six Premier League games, Spurs return to action on Wednesday looking to put their narrow FA Cup defeat to Man City on Friday evening behind them.

Ange Postecoglou's side are currently sat fifth in the league table, three points off the trio of teams immediately above them and five ahead of West Ham in sixth.

When they faced Brentford in the reverse fixture back on 13 August, they played out a 2-2 draw with all four goals coming in the opening 45 minutes and you can back over 3.5 goals in this contest at 6/52.20.

James Maddison was at his influential best on that occasion and could again have a significant role to play this time around.

Maddison's return is certainly a welcome one

Having been sidelined with an ankle injury since early November, the 27-year-old came off the bench in his side's FA Cup defeat on Friday night and came through 17 minutes unscathed.

Of all the players to have been on the pitch for a minimum of 700 minutes in the league this season, Maddison has created the most chances per 90 at 2.63, Dejan Kulusevski also makes the top eight when it comes to that metric with 1.83 chances created per match.

In his 11 top flight appearances prior to sustaining an injury, the attacking midfielder had notched up three goals and five assists, he's 2/13.00 to provide an assist on Wednesday.

Given the blistering start Spurs made to this Premier League campaign, there's an argument to suggest that had Maddison and Micky van de Ven not suffered substantial injuries, they could be further up the table than they currently find themselves. The side has played well without the former Leicester man but nowhere near as well as they did with him in the starting XI.

With the run of fixtures they have over the next few weeks, their midfield maestro's return should help as they target at least a top four finish. Partnered with the return of players currently away on international duty and new signings bedding in, the next few months could prove to be quite exciting for Spurs fans.

In the absence of Son, who is still away representing South Korea at the Asian Cup, Spurs have obviously faced many challenges. A prolific goal-scorer and provider of many chances, Son is one of their most creative players.

Maddison's return is certainly a welcome one, he really makes this Spurs side tick.

Richarlison in goalscoring form

Brentford will be well aware that there are a number of form players that they need to be wary of on Wednesday night not least, the man who'll play through the middle, Richarlison.

The forward has scored six goals in his last six Premier League games with eight of his 10 goal involvements overall this season coming in his last seven appearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and he's 6/42.50 to find the back of the net in this one.

Bees boosted by the return of Tony

Having lost their previous five in the top tier, Brentford stopped the rot with their first victory in eight in all competitions when they came from behind early on to down Nottingham Forest last time out.

Ivan Toney scored on his return to Premier League action, his last four league goals have all come at home but he has found the back of the net in eight of his last 16, the striker is 15/82.88 to score his first goal on the road since April 1st in this contest.

Rewind 12 months and Toney was one of the most prolific strikers in the division, his performances had earned him a call-up to the England squad and he ended the 2022-23 campaign with 20 top flight goals to his name.

The signs are looking good that he'll play a big part in the remainder of Brentford's season.

