Football Bet of the Day: Sporting can accept Santa's gifts

Leaders to take a step towards glory

Sporting v Santa Clara

Friday 05 March, 20:45

As the great George Peppard used to say in role as Hannibal in the A-Team, I love it when a plan comes together, and it certainly did in Spain last night. Levante and Athletic Club played out a 1-1 draw in their Copa del Rey semi-final, with Athletic Club eventually going through after extra time. We'd long counted our winnings by then, after backing the draw.

We're heading to Portugal now, with Lisbon giants Sporting set to take another step towards the Primeira Liga title against mid-table Santa Clara. Sporting's 0-0 draw at old rivals Porto kept them unbeaten in the league this season, and they still have the best defensive record in the division.

Before that goalless stalemate, Sporting has won six in a row in the top flight, and they are nine points clear of Braga at the top. Porto haven't been able to live with them, and their Lisbon rivals Benfica have imploded.

Sporting have won 17 of their 21 league games, and of those 17 victories, 14 have featured fewer than four goals.

Santa Clara are well clear of the bottom three, but also well short of the top six. A quiet end to the season beckons, and they aren't in form, having won just two of their last five in the league, and five of their last 15. They lost the reverse fixture 2-1, and a repeat would do us just fine. I'll back Sporting to win and Under 3.5 Goals on the Sportsbook's Same Game Multi at 1.824/5.

