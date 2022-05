Rovers to win top-two clash

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City

Friday May 13, 19:45

A case of so near, but so far in Iceland last night as Keflavik's 3-0 win over Leiknir left us a goal short. It's been that kind of week, but we press on.

We'll take in a key clash in the Irish Premier title race tonight, as the leaders and champions Shamrock Rovers face Derry City in a clash of the outstanding sides so far in the division.

Rovers made a shaky start to their title defence, losing two of their first four games, including a 2-1 loss at tonight's opponents. However, since then they have won eight and drawn three of their 11 league matches. At Tallaght, they have won 15 of their last 17 league games, including the last four.

Derry City are just a point behind Rovers, but they have won just two of their last six matches, a run that has seen them knocked off top spot. They have lost ten of their last 13 meetings with Shamrock Rovers, and have lost of five of their last seven league trips to face them.

There are two ways to play this. Normally Shamrock Rovers, who have won the last two Irish Premier titles, wouldn't be this close to evens to win a home game. Given their incredible home record, it makes sense to back them to win at 1.9520/21 on the Exchange.

Alternatively, you could back Both Teams To Score at 2.111/10 on the Sportsbook, as Derry have scored in 13 of their 15 league games, and Rovers haven't kept a clean sheet in their last four matches. If you want to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder, you could double up both things and back Rovers to win and Both Teams To Score at 4.57/2. That bet has paid out in five of Rovers' 15 games this term.