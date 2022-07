Two of last season's top MLS teams meet on Saturday having enjoyed very different starts to the 2022 season, with Union topping the Eastern Conference while New England Revolution; last year's Supporters' Shield winners, are outside the playoffs.

The Revs, under Bruce Arena, made a slow start to the campaign as they struggled to adapt to a much-changed roster, but they have been moving in the right direction recently, and their creativity from open play makes them dangerous.

The problem for Arena's men is their inability to close out games. They have dropped 15 points from winning positions so far this season and up against a well-organised and in-form Union, I think they will struggle to get anything here.

The Irish Oaks is one of the highlights of a busy racing weekend and this year's renewal is all about Emily Upjohn.

The Sea The Stars filly faces some strong opposition, including Ribblesdale winner Magical Lagoon, History from the Aidan O'Brien stable and progressive outsiders Emily Dickinson and Cairde Go Deo - winner of back to back Listed races.

But none of the other contenders have shown the same level of form as Emily Upjohn. Sent off as a short-priced favourite for the Epsom Oaks, she had a nightmare start and eventually went down by the smallest of margins. With more improvement to come, she looks a cut above these rivals and can earn a deserved Group One success here.

The first Canadian Classique of the MLS season takes place on Saturday as Montreal take on their fiercest rivals, Toronto.

Wilfried Nancy's Montreal have been one of the most entertaining teams so far in MLS and briefly hit the top of the Eastern Conference, propelled by a free-scoring style of play. But back-to-back defeats, against LA Galaxy and struggling Sporting Kansas have taken the wind out of their sails.

Toronto's form is even worse. In fact, Bob Bradley's side have picked up one point from their last four games. Neither side are playing with any confidence at the moment, so with local pride on the line, this could be a scrappy and tense game, with the draw the best option for punters.

