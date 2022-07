Reigning MLS Cup holders NYCFC are the strong favorites for this clash with last year's Supporters' Shield winners, but they don't go into this game in good form, having picked up only three points from their last four.

They are also up against a team that has become tough to beat, after a slow start. New England Revolution lost five of their first eight, but they have since put together a ten-game unbeaten run that has enabled them to edge into the playoff places.

The Revolution have not turned the corner completely, as only four of those games finished in victories, but they have the defensive organisation and resilience to earn a valuable point in New York this weekend.

The Superlative Stakes is one of the top two-year-old races of the season, and according to the market, this year's renewal will come down to a battle between the two market leaders, Dark Thirty and Lion Of War.

The Hannon family have won this contest six times and this year's stable entry, Dark Thirty, made an impressive debut in winning a strong maiden at Newbury in May, but he was less impressive at Ascot, where he travelled too keenly over this distance.

By contrast, Charlie and Mark Johnston's Lion Of War has already won twice at seven furlongs, and the second of those wins, at Newcastle last time out, was particularly impressive. He is likely to make the running here and can get the better of Dark Thirty at bigger odds.

This is one of the oldest rivalries in MLS, featuring two teams who, between them, have won the last three Western Conference titles.

Both are once again in playoff contention, although both had to recover from slow starts to their campaigns, particularly Portland, who won only three of their first 16 games, though they are now only three points behind their rivals.

Seattle, though, have significantly more depth to their squad than Portland, as was shown by their victory in Toronto, for which coach Brian Schmetzer rotated half the starting line-up. Having conceded only five goals in their last eight MLS games, the Sounders are hard to break down and I'm backing them to edge out their rivals here.

Total Odds for this ACCA: 20/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.