Two in-form Western Conference teams meet on Saturday for what should be a fascinating matchup between playoff contenders.

Both started slowly this season but have put together six-game unbeaten runs going into this match and Minnesota are up to third in the West, although still seven points off the pace set by LAFC and Austin.

Adrian Heath's Loons are certainly providing entertainment for MLS fans. Their last six games have produced an average of 3.5 goals and they've only kept one clean sheet in their last six. That suggests Portland will have their opportunities and given that they've drawn 45% of their away games, I think they can earn a point here.

The classiest race on the final day at Glorious Goodwood is this Group Two event for fillies and mares run over fourteen furlongs.

Free Wind's defection has thrown this contest wide open with most of those remaining in the race very closely rated. Of those, Emily Dickinson is dropping in class after a solid showing in the Irish Oaks and Yesyes has a lot of potential, but Sea La Rosa looks like the best bet here.

Winner of a Group Three contest on her return to action, she finished second to Free Wind in the Lancashire Oaks, which is the best form on display here. She also settled well in that contest, which suggests she is ready to tackle this longer trip, and this tough filly looks like one to rely on.

Chicago Fire have not made the MLS playoffs since 2017 and their last four regular season placings have seen them finish 10th, 8th, 11th and 12th, but there have been promising signs for Chicago fans in recent weeks.

Consecutive victories over Toronto, Seattle and Vancouver - in which the Fire conceded only one goal - have lifted them up to ninth in the Eastern Conference, just two points outside the playoff places.

And they should be able to continue that run against struggling opponents on Saturday. Atlanta have been generally poor all season, and particularly on the road, where they have picked up only two points from their last nine fixtures. In their current form, they look unbackable and Chicago can take full advantage.

