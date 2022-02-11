Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Man Utd v Southampton: Saints can sneak a score draw

Man Utd 1.654/6 v Southampton 5.95/1, the Draw 4.3100/30

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Manchester United look to return to winning ways against a Saints team who are aiming to build on their impressive win over Spurs in midweek.

Paul Higham says: "The other Ralph on show here, Saints boss Hasenhuttl, will be flying after watching his side come from behind to pinch a thrilling 3-2 win at Tottenham on Wednesday.

"That made it just one defeat in their last seven league games for Saints, with both teams scoring in all seven of those matches as they offer up some entertainment for their fans.

"They've only won two in a row once before this season though, and they've not beaten Man Utd in 11 league meetings and won just twice at Old Trafford in 22 Premier League visits - including a 9-0 hammering last season.

"Saints couldn't be in better spirits though after the Spurs result, and with United being so in-and-out recently there's always a chance they can catch them cold."

Huddersfield v Sheffield United: Few goals forecast at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield 3.613/5 v Sheff Utd 2.285/4, the Draw 3.45

12:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

High-flying Huddersfield host in-form Sheffield United in the early kick-off in the Championship on Saturday.

Mark O'Haire says: "Huddersfield are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield United for the first time since 1999-2000, having won 2-1 earlier this season at Bramall Lane. The Terriers have taken W4-D1-L1 from the Blades in their six league meetings here going back to 1995, although this is their first head-to-head encounter at the John Smith's Stadium since 2012.

"Huddersfield have performed above pre-season expectations to be perched inside the top-six. The Terriers are currently enjoying their best unbeaten streak for a decade - an 11-game sequence (W5-D6-L0) that also includes four clean sheets in Town's most recent seven outings. Carlos Corberan's men have W8-D4-L3 as hosts, silencing seven of their 15 guests.

"Sheffield United 2.3411/8 are one of the form teams in the second-tier right now with the Blades bagging top honours in eight of their last 10 Championship contests, including each of their past four. United have picked up 20 points in their last 10 away days (W6-D2-L2) and come into this contest having shutout seven of their previous 11 league opponents."

Villarreal v Real Madrid: Leaders to pick up points

Villarreal 2.77/4 v Real Madird 2.829/5, the Draw 3.613/5

15:15

Live on Betfair Live Video

La Liga leaders Madrid travel to a team with hopes of a top four finish for what should be a hard-fought match.

Tom Victor says: "Villarreal's recent form has brought them back into the top-four discussion, but a failure to keep that run going against Real Madrid could set them back.

"Unai Emery's side are averaging 2.30 xGF at Estadio de la Cerámica, so a clean sheet for the visitors doesn't seem the most achievable feat, but Carlo Ancelotti's team have enough goals in them to get a narrow edge in one of their tougher remaining games."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Napoli v Inter: Hosts to nick it

Napoli 2.8615/8 v Inter 2.6813/8, the Draw 3.55

17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

A crucial top of the table clash in Serie A gives Napoli the chance to overtake Inter on Saturday evening...

Chloe says: "This is a huge game for both sides, with Inter arriving in surprisingly poor form. Over their last three matches, Simone Inzaghi's men have managed just a single win - which came against a struggling Venezia - with Atalanta holding the Nerazzurri to a draw before city rival's Milan beat them just last weekend.

"Thanks to a four-game winning streak, Napoli are now just one point behind the champions, and it has been their league best defence that has been the crucial factor. The Partenopei have held opponents to just 16 goals in their 24 games so far this term, while at the other end they have scored at least twice in each of their last three Serie A fixtures."

Norwich v Man City: Hosts may be able to keep goal count in check

Norwich 21.020/1 v Man City 1.182/11, the Draw 9.08/1

17:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

The Champions visit a Norwich side who are fighting for survival in Saturday's final televised Premier League match.

Dave Tindall says: "Manchester City are predictably short at 1.192/11 to make it 10 away Premier League wins out of 14. Norwich are 2019/1 to repeat their shock from two seasons ago while The Draw is 8.88/1

"The visitors thrashed Norwich 5-0 at the Etihad earlier in the season but the key here is remembering that August's hammering was against Daniel Farke's Canaries, not Dean Smith's in-form version.

"Because of Man City's ultra-short price, there's scope then to look at the handicap markets where Norwich +2 is 2.747/4 and Norwich +3 trades at 1.674/6.

"It seems fair to think that Smith's side can give the leaders a game so I'll take Norwich +2, giving us a home win, a draw or defeat by a single goal."

Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart: Ailing visitors to be swept aside

Bayer Leverkusen 1.444/9 v Stuttgart 7.413/2, the Draw 5.14/1

17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Leverkusen were superb in their win over Dortmund last weekend but, if they're to establish themselves as a force, they must put away a struggling Stuttgart on Saturday.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Stuttgart are suffering from a serious case of second-season syndrome, although sporting director Sven Mislintat insists that neither he nor coach Pellegrino Matarazzo will leave in the event of relegation. That pledge will be put to the test if the southern giants don't turn things around soon - they have sunk into the automatic dropzone after a run of five defeats in six.

"Even though Stuttgart have welcomed back key players after injury like Silas and Sasa Kalajdzic, there is a naivete and a fragility about them. They have leaked 38 goals and have lost 11 of their 21 games.

"On current form, this is a mismatch, and we can back Bayer to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 1.9210/11 on the Sportsbook. That seems a sensible play given that Leverkusen's last nine Bundesliga matches have all featured at least three goals."

Lyon v Nice: Underrated Nice the smart selection

Lyon 1.9420/21 v Nice 4.1, the Draw 3.953/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

Our French football expert expects outsiders Nice to take something from their trip to Lyon on Saturday night.

James Eastham says: "The odds present a good opportunity to oppose the hosts. Christophe Galtier's visitors have been the better of the two sides this season. Nice are five places and eight points above Lyon in the standings.

"Nice have the division's best away record (W8-D1-L2), while Lyon have won only half of their home league games (W6-D5-L1). Combine those two sets of figures, and Nice's chances of avoiding defeat appear underrated. At the odds available, we're happy to lay Lyon."