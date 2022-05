Sheffield United v Fulham: Back Blades to secure top six spot



Sheffield United 2.0421/20 v Fulham 3.7511/4, the Draw 3.613/5

12:30

It's the final day of the Championship season and Jack Critchley believes that Sheffield United can take all three points against Premier League-bound Fulham.

Jack says: "Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has overseen a sensational five months in which the Steel City outfit have kept more clean sheets than any other side in the division. Their away form has been a mixed bag, but they have been formidable at Bramall Lane, conceding just four times in 13 home matches.

"Heckingbottom, alongside Stuart McCall has galvanised an underperforming squad and they've managed to turn things around despite a raft of injuries to key players. The Blades have seen the majority of their strikers sidelined at some point in the last two months, however, they've found a way to win games and they can guarantee their play-off spot by collecting maximum points here.

"Having already beaten Fulham this season, the hosts will be confident of success on Saturday lunchtime and having avoided defeat against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, they have very little to fear."

Sassuolo v Udinese: Goalfest at the Mapei

Sassuolo 2.427/5 v Udinese 3.02/1, the Draw 3.9

17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Goals have been the norm in Sassuolo's home fixtures recently and our Serie A expert is backing more on Saturday...

Chloe Beresford says: "Sassuolo haven't won any of their last seven meetings with Udinese, their longest on-going streak in the top flight, and they arrive at this fixture on a run of three consecutive losses, with last week's 6-1 defeat to Napoli proving particularly painful.

"This could well be a high scoring clash at the Mapei too as there have been over 2.5 goals scored in Sassuolo's last six home games, while Udinese have seen over that total in seven of their last eight Serie A fixtures.

"So, with that in mind, the tip here is to back Sassuolo to win and both teams to score, a market which is available at odds of 3.55/2."

Brighton v Man Utd: Back another stalemate for Seagulls

Brighton 2.915/8 v Man Utd 2.6413/8, the Draw 3.613/5

17:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

There's not much for Brighton to play for on the face of it, but Graham Potter won't want to limp over the line when they could achieve a first top 10 Premier League finish.

Paul Higham says: "With Man Utd having lost their last four away games and failing to win their last four games against top-half teams, Brighton may have their best chance in a while to end their losing run against them.

"It's hardly been a roaring success for Ralf Rangnick during his interim spell as manager, and he's admitted huge changes are needed for Erik ten Hag to have a chance of success next season.

"Just what help Rangnick will be as a part-time consultant/part-time Austria manager remains to be seen, but the biggest question for the club is the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. He's been seen by some as part of the problem, but he's also been their one success this season and it could have been even worse but for his goals.

"Ronaldo has scored in four league games on the bounce and 18 this season as he makes a late charge for the Golden Boot - and to confirm European football for United next season, albeit in the Europa League."

Hertha Berlin v Mainz: Magath on the cusp of success

Hertha Berlin 2.68/5 v Mainz 2.9215/8, the Draw 3.65

17:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard recommends his best bets for the penultimate round in the Bundesliga starting in the capital where Felix Magath is starting to work his magic...

Kevin says: "It may well be that by the time Hertha play on Saturday, they will be certain to stay out of the automatic relegation zone, but they could still be in danger of being caught by Stuttgart. Yes, Stuttgart have to go to Bayern, but the champions were awful last week against Mainz, and they could be distracted by lifting the league trophy. If Stuttgart lose and Arminia fail to win, Hertha will be safe at kick-off.

"Hertha have taken seven points from their last three games, and they have won two of their last three at home. Their opponents Mainz beat Bayern last weekend, but their away form is atrocious (they have lost nine of their last 11), and they have little to play for here. I'll happily back the hosts Draw No Bet at 1.8810/11."

Liverpool v Tottenham: Side with Spurs to score at Anfield

Liverpool 1.4740/85 v Tottenham 7.613/2, the Draw 5.24/1

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Liverpool can top of the Premier League and pile the pressure on Man City by beating Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday night. But Antonio Conte's men will be no pushovers...

Andy Schooler says: "Tottenham caused Liverpool plenty of problems in the reverse fixture, a game that ended 2-2. They also have their own target to chase - a top-four finish - and, with a huge showdown with Arsenal next up on Thursday, things remain in their own hands on that front heading into the last four games.

"While they've been accused of stuttering, it's actually five wins in seven for Antonio Conte's men after last week's 3-1 victory over Leicester.

"That game again showed how threatening their attack can be with Son Heung-min scoring twice and assisting Harry Kane for the other goal. Dejan Kulusevski also caught the eye as a substitute and it would be no surprise for him to start here.

"Further back, there are concerns though. Oliver Skipp's season ended a while ago, while Ryan Sessegnon will almost certainly be asked to continue at left wing-back, an area the hosts could look to exploit, with Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty injured."

Betis v Barcelona: Xavi's men to end hosts' top four hopes

Betis 3.1511/5 v Barcelona 2.265/4, the Draw 3.7511/4

20:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Second placed Barca travel south on Saturday night and our previewer expects them to dent Betis's top four bid.

Tom Victor says: "Three league games without a win have seen Betis fail to take advantage of their rivals' slip-ups, and another defeat at Benito Villamarín on Saturday could all but end their top four chances.

"Goals have been an issue for Manuel Pellegrini's side - they haven't netted in La Liga since April 9 - and they're expected to struggle against a Barcelona side averaging 2.01 xGF per game on the road."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over