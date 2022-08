What a start it's been by Bayern Munich, who already top the Bundesliga table as they host third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

Three games, three wins, 15 goals scored and just one conceded - even by Bayern's dominant standards that's a great start.

Gladbach have two wins and a draw themselves, and with the likes of Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea they have two fine attacking threats that should keep Bayern busy

With that in mind, and the fact that they've had 10 shots on target between them already this season, we'll back each of them to hit the target at the Allianz Arena.

For Bayern, the threats are obvious, but that means the likes of Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry are all short enough in all the attacking markets.

Instead, we'll opt for Bayern's talented youngster Jamal Musiala, and their effective super sub Leroy Sane to each be involved in a goal.

Musiala has scored three times already with Sane scoring one and making one despite neither playing the full three games.

With their production, and Gladbach equipped to give Bayern a game, there should be a need for both of them even if they don't both start.