Same Game Multi Tips: Best bets for Premier League GW27

Marcus Rashford to score at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Wednesday, 20:10



Same Game Multi: Man United to win, BTTS 'No' and Marcus Rashford to score anytime @ 5.104/1

The pressure is mounting on Roy Hodgson from the Crystal Palace faithful, and those calls for the former England manager to be relieved of his duties certainly are justified when analysing their underlying numbers.

Infogol's expected league table, based on expected points (xP), places Palace in the relegation zone.

Despite only losing two of their last four matches, the Eagles' performances have sent alarm bells ringing, with Palace averaging 0.4 xGF and 2.2 xGA per game across that period. Those are simply atrocious numbers that would ensure the club was relegated if produced across a full season.

Their chances of getting a result here against the Premier League's strongest away side seem incredibly slim. Manchester United have been electric on their travels this term, creating an impressive average of 1.7 xGF per game. Considering the hosts' attacking struggles, United can keep a clean sheet, and their most likely source of goals could be Marcus Rashford here, who has nine goals from 7.1 xG this season.

Harry Kane can inspire Spurs victory

Fulham v Tottenham

Thursday, 18:00

Same Game Multi: Tottenham Win, BTTS and Harry Kane to score anytime @ 5.83

There's an emerging trend at Tottenham this season. Jose Mourinho's side look excellent against weaker opposition yet fail to compete with the Premier League's most elite sides, and expected goals (xG) reaffirms this observation. Spurs looked energetic, dynamic and dangerous going forward at the weekend (xG: TOT 2.3 - 0.8 BUR).

That was a brilliant display, and they're now up against another struggling side who may fail to contain their array of world class attackers.

Tottenham have created an average of 1.8 xGF per game against teams currently in the bottom half of the table, suggesting they'll have no problem providing the talismanic Harry Kane (0.6 xG/avg match) with adequate service at Craven Cottage.

Despite a relatively recent renaissance, Fulham's defensive process at home (1.6 xGA per game) is still a cause for concern. They've undoubtedly made improvements on the pitch, though, and that has been reflected by their gradual upturn in results. Scott Parker's side are unbeaten across their last five fixtures, creating an average of 1.5 xGF per game through that run. Fulham will be able to test Spurs' back line, and while I'm expecting both teams will score, the visitors should have too much and can win the three points.

Another big game to disappoint at Anfield

Liverpool v Chelsea

Thursday, 20:15

Same Game Multi: Under 2.5 goals and the draw @ 4.3310/3

Jurgen Klopp tinkered with Liverpool's tactics at the weekend and the decision paid dividends, with the Reds creating an abundance of opportunities (xG: SHU 0.9 - 3.0 LIV). That was against Sheffield United, though, who are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. Stiffer tests await the champions as they aim to regroup after a few horrendous weeks, and their hosting of Chelsea promises to a tricky fixture for Klopp's side to overcome.

Liverpool have often looked devoid of creativity this term in games against perceived title rivals, namely creating 1.2 xG against Manchester City on both occasions, home and away. This doesn't bode well as far as fashioning chances in the clash is concerned. Chelsea have excelled in defence since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, conceding just 0.6 xGA per game and four big chances (>35%) since the German's arrival.

Manchester United are the top-flight's strongest away side and Chelsea ensured the Red Devils didn't come close to scoring on Saturday (xG: CHE 1.1 - 0.4 MUN). They've made tremendous defensive improvements under with Tuchel at the helm, and they should continue this run at the back against Liverpool.