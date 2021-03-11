Same Game Multi Tips: Four for tonight's Europa League first legs

Manchester United v AC Milan

17:55

BT Sport 1

They're both second in their respective leagues, and looking up enviously at their upstart local rivals, but this is still clash of European football titans. The market gives United the edge, as does our previewer Kevin Hatchard, and looking at Milan's recent results it's obvious that they don't keep many clean sheets. On the other hand, both teams are missing forwards, with Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford out for the Red Devils, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is injured for the visitors, so we might not see many goals.

Slavia Prague v Rangers

17:55

BT Sport 3

So just how hard have Rangers been celebrating since winning the Scottish Premier League title? We saw last season what winning a long-awaited title can do to a team's motivation levels when Liverpool dipped dramatically after they became champions. Frankie Monkhouse thinks it could be a factor for the Gers. Slavia have lost only once in 10 at home in this competition. They didn't conceded across two legs against Leicester in the last round but shipped seven in their subsequent three domestic matches, while Rangers notched nine in their two matches against Antwerp.

Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb

20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Tottenham have played with more freedom and creativity in recent matches but this competition has arguably brought out the best in them all season. The League Cup final aside it is probably Jose Mourinho's priority for this season even with Sunday's north London derby looming. They won their previous tie 8-1 on aggregate against Wolfsberger and, while the Croatian league leader should provide a tougher test, Spurs should have a decent chance of winning this to nil.

Olympiakos v Arsenal

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

These two are sick of the sight of each other, having met 10 times previously. None of those matches has ended in a draw with the teams winning five each. Arsenal remain unpredictable under Mikel Arteta so backing them to win carries risks. They may be thinking about Sunday's north London derby, although sitting 10th in the table this competition should be their focus. They were knocked out by the Greeks last season and will want to get their revenge. But this is not an easy place to visit, with only Man City (1-0) and Porto (2-0) winning here in Europe this term, so we want to have the hosts on side.