Same Game Multi Tips: Four for tonight's Europa League first legs
With forwards missing it might pay to back unders in tonight's Man Utd v Milan Europa League tie says Max Liu who also picks same game multi bets for Spurs, Arsenal and Rangers' matches...
Manchester United v AC Milan
They're both second in their respective leagues, and looking up enviously at their upstart local rivals, but this is still clash of European football titans. The market gives United the edge, as does our previewer Kevin Hatchard, and looking at Milan's recent results it's obvious that they don't keep many clean sheets. On the other hand, both teams are missing forwards, with Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford out for the Red Devils, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is injured for the visitors, so we might not see many goals.
Slavia Prague v Rangers
So just how hard have Rangers been celebrating since winning the Scottish Premier League title? We saw last season what winning a long-awaited title can do to a team's motivation levels when Liverpool dipped dramatically after they became champions. Frankie Monkhouse thinks it could be a factor for the Gers. Slavia have lost only once in 10 at home in this competition. They didn't conceded across two legs against Leicester in the last round but shipped seven in their subsequent three domestic matches, while Rangers notched nine in their two matches against Antwerp.
Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb
Tottenham have played with more freedom and creativity in recent matches but this competition has arguably brought out the best in them all season. The League Cup final aside it is probably Jose Mourinho's priority for this season even with Sunday's north London derby looming. They won their previous tie 8-1 on aggregate against Wolfsberger and, while the Croatian league leader should provide a tougher test, Spurs should have a decent chance of winning this to nil.
Olympiakos v Arsenal
These two are sick of the sight of each other, having met 10 times previously. None of those matches has ended in a draw with the teams winning five each. Arsenal remain unpredictable under Mikel Arteta so backing them to win carries risks. They may be thinking about Sunday's north London derby, although sitting 10th in the table this competition should be their focus. They were knocked out by the Greeks last season and will want to get their revenge. But this is not an easy place to visit, with only Man City (1-0) and Porto (2-0) winning here in Europe this term, so we want to have the hosts on side.
