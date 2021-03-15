Champions League Same Game Multi Tips: Four bets for the last-16 second legs

Guardiola's men to cruise past German opponents

Man City v Borussia Monchengladbach

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Champions League favourites City were comfortable 2-0 winners in the first leg, so should we expect them to be tested in the second leg? The short answer is 'no'. Since the teams met three weeks ago City lost the Manchester derby to neighbours United but Pep Guardiola's men have since put that aberration behind them with two comfortable victories in the Premier League. Their strength this season has been in defence and they have conceded just one goal in their seven matches in this competition. Monchengladbach have just one win in 10 in all competitions and goal-scoring appears to be an problem with just one in their last three.

Back Man City to win, Both Teams to Score? 'No' & Under 3.5 goals at 6.05/1

Back goals in the Spanish capital

Real Madrid v Atalanta

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Zinedine Zidane's ageing Madrid team have been adept at getting the job done of late, rarely winning by more than a one goal margin and scoring more than two just once in their last 15 matches. They will be pleased to have Karim Benzema back after his injury lay-off and they may need him against an Atalanta side that have won their last five on the road in this competition and are yet to concede an away goal.

Madrid, meanwhile, have lost three and drawn one of their last four home knockout ties. At 1-0 down from the first leg, the Italians will enjoy taking the fight to the Spaniards. We could see something akin to Madrid's 3-2 win over Inter here earlier this season.

Back Real Madrid to win by exactly one goal and Both Teams to Score? 'Yes' @ 6.1

Back Suarez to lead the Atleti fightback

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

On Saturday, Thomas Tuchel was probably disappointed with a 0-0 draw against a fiery Argentinian manager. On Wednesday night, however, he would be delighted with that outcome. Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, who Chelsea played at the weekend, are a very different side to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid but we may well see a similarly close contest as the Spanish team try to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

The La Liga leaders have an impressive record of coming back to win in 50% of ties where they have lost the first leg. Luis Suarez would love to score against an English club with which he has a controversial history, especially after they shut him out in the first leg, and I can see him popping up to haunt them.

Back Under 2.5 goals and Luis Suarez to score any time @ 4.57/2

Both teams to score in Bavaria

Bayern Munich v Lazio

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Defending champions Bayern are only second favourites in the outright betting even though, unlike Man City, they have proved they know how to win this competition. They have scored 16 goals in their last four fixtures, with the 4-1 win over Lazio in the first leg starting that run. That was their away leg which makes their progress even more likely on Wednesday. As such, Hansi Flick may rein his side in and make bring the likes of Robert Lewandowski off if they go ahead early.

Then again Bayern might just be their relentless selves and it's not like we can rely on a Lazio side, which conceded twice at home to Serie A's bottom club Crotone at the weekend, to keep the score down. A Bayern clean sheet, meanwhile is something of a rarity with just one in their last seven.

Back Both Teams to Score? 'Yes' and Over 2.5 goals @ 1.9310/11