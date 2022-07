It would be careless to read too much into Manchester United's first friendly game with Erik ten Hag at the helm, and yet there was plenty about the 4-0 victory over Liverpool for supporters to pour over - even if Jurgen Klopp's somewhat ridiculous use of 32 players undermined any semblance of integrity in Bangkok.

United's pre-season games are almost uniquely worthy of consideration, because Ten Hag is in the most scrutinised job in world football and, with an enormous rebuilding job ahead, has a seriously daunting task as an inexperienced manager presiding over a squad with too much player power.

Things need to start well. Every sign of Ten Hag looking the part, or of his players listening to new instructions, is noteworthy - even when the opponent starts with kids and changes the entire outfield 10 at the 30-minute and 60-minute mark.

United played well yesterday, but more than that, United's tactical ideas in Tuesday's win are being complimented by a transfer strategy that appears to be focusing on exactly the right things.

Pressing hard and a fluid forward line

For the first 45 minutes (before United also made 10 changes and the game descended into a farce) Ten Hag's side were notable for their fluid and interchangeable front three of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial - who combined to create a quick and hard-pressing forward line.

United pressed very aggressively from the outset, pushing high up the pitch in an attempt to swarm Liverpool's young defenders and force mistakes, which they achieved on multiple occasions before racing into a three-goal lead. Again, it is important not to get carried away, but nevertheless this was a strong gesture from the players.

The press itself was pretty erratic, which is to be expected considering how little time they have had with the new manager, but the very act of working so hard to charge at their opponent was an early indication these players are willing to indulge Ten Hag's new ideas.

And that front three looked particularly sharp, with Sancho excelling back on his favoured right wing and Martial a surprise hit on his return from Sevilla. From the outset, Ten Hag has shown glimpses of his tactical philosophy: high-pressing, possession-with-purpose football that focuses on vertical lines in a rotating forward line.

De Jong & Eriksen to transform midfield

Although Fred played fairly well and scored a lovely goal, overall his partnership with Scott McTominay was as chaotic as usual. They regularly sprinted out of position without cause, or were found flat-footed in transitional moments that allowed Liverpool to run unimpeded through the middle in what was just another sign the McFred partnership needs to end.

Fortunately, that looks set to be the case as United prepare to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. That both players have extensive knowledge of the Ajax way, with the former coming of age under Ten Hag, can only help ensure the new manager's tactical ideas are transferred more quickly to the United team.

But more importantly, these two players offer United the kind of variety, tactical intelligence, and possession-retention that the club sorely lack at present.

De Jong can play in multiple positions in midfield, although he will most regularly be deployed at the base of midfield in Ten Hag's 4-3-3, where his capacity to evade the opposition press while intelligently defending space should dramatically elevate the standard.

Eriksen can play in a two with Bruno Fernandes ahead of De Jong, possessing the kind of line-breaking passing range from within tight midfield spaces that can set away that speedy United front line. It is the unpredictability and flexibility of the new United midfield that is most intriguing; the stodginess of Fred and McTominay will soon be over.

Losing Ronaldo to free up space

The performance of Martial in particular helped ease some of the concern around Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave, particularly given that Ronaldo's unwillingness to press from the front (he is statistically the least frequent presser among all forwards in the 'Big Five' leagues, according to FBRef) makes him wholly unsuitable to the Ten Hag era.

The Dutchman would be hugely relieved if he can get Ronaldo off the books, especially after that younger team in Bangkok played with so much desire. What's more, doing so would free up significant funds for other recruits, including a new centre-back and a new forward.

Central defender Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony, both of Ajax, are also heavily linked with Man Utd and seem the most likely players to join De Jong and Eriksen this summer - making it four out of four with connections to the Dutch club.

Both are very promising young players. Both would instantly improve United's options in key positions, providing further proof that Ten Hag is making exactly the right moves to get his tactics in place as quickly as possible.

Man Utd finished 35 points behind the Premier League winners Manchester City last season. It will take a very long time to turn the ship around, which means Ten Hag needs patience and an understanding things might appear bad for a long time.

It is highly unlikely he will receive such a sympathetic audience - which is why there is value in analysing every small detail, whether that's potential new signings or an extremely low-stakes, early-July friendly. The conclusion, on both fronts, is: so far, so good.