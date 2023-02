Leeds set to improve

Arsenal entertain again

Salah to revive Reds

Everton v Aston Villa (15:00) - Early doors

The goal-scoring form of Ollie Watkins is worth noting, with Unai Emery letting Danny Ings go and placing his full trust in the 27-year-old. Watkins has responded by netting in four consecutive outings, his most prolific return across a four-game sequence since early 2020.

It's a streak made all the more impressive arriving amidst a tough time for the Villans, conceding 11 in their last three. Seven of these were converted before half-time.

Indeed, early goals are a key detail when assessing Villa this term because no side has scored or conceded more in the opening 15 minutes (9 apiece).

At least, Emery's men will likely be spared a further shellacking at Goodison. Everton have only scored more than once on two occasions this season and for all that Sean Dyche has improved them, it's a recovery that amounts to edgy single-goal victories, courtesy of a set-piece and a wonder goal from a full-back.

Up front they're still a pencil minus any lead.

Go for exactly two or three total goals @ 10/11

Leeds v Southampton (15:00) - Ding, ding, round two

For the second week running Leeds take on a direct relegation rival and they absolutely must improve on their performance at Goodison where frankly, back to front they were hapless and hopeless.

The arrival therefore of Javi Gracia is encouraging because regardless of how he fares in the long-term, the Spanish coach has form for getting his ideas over quickly. In the first five games of his last three appointments combined, Gracia has orchestrated 32 points from 45.

As for the managerless Saints, they greatly impressed in beating Chelsea at the Bridge with Paul Onuachu a stand-out in the attacking third. A debut goal feels forthcoming for a striker who was relentlessly prolific in the Belgian Pro League.

Southampton's meagre corner-count this term is also a consideration, with Leeds racking up 1.1 more per game this season.

A bet builder backing Onuachu to score but for Leeds to win more corners offers up 11/4

Leicester v Arsenal (15:00) - Arteta animated again

It's a second trip to the Midlands in seven days for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a more routine afternoon after last week's dramatics at Villa Park. Alas, there is little chance of that happening against a Leicester side whose last four games have produced 18 goals.

The Foxes were unfortunate to lose by a comprehensive margin at Old Trafford last Sunday after carving out several decent opportunities in the first-half and the opening 45 may be key here, because something has got to give.

Leicester, for their part have scored seven of their last 10 before the break while only Newcastle have conceded fewer goals than Arsenal in first-halves this season.

Then again, the title chasers were beaten twice inside half an hour against Villa and with these teams competing in a 4-2 thriller back in August let's go with plenty of drama from the off.

Back over 1.5 goals in the first half @ 7/5

West Ham v Nottingham Forest (15:00) - Short supply



No team has a bigger negative difference to their xG than the Hammers and this translates to a woeful chance conversion rate of 4.6%, the worst by some distance in the top-flight.

Forest meanwhile have scored every five-and-a-half hours on their travels in 2022/23 and have had the fewest shots on target this term in the Premier League.

It would be quite the outlier therefore if goals rained in at the London Stadium between two sides who combined have scored fewer than Brighton.

The visitors have the slight edge in this one after tightening up in defence, despite enduring an injury crisis across their back five. They also have, by way of a threat, Morgan Gibbs-White who have averaged 1.4 dribbles per 90 and 1.9 key passes.



By comparison, David Moyes' men have won just once in their last 11 contests.

A bet builder backing Forest to win, under 2.5 goals and Joe Worrall to be carded is a shout @ 33/1

Bournemouth v Man City (17:30) - First cut is the deepest

Despite dropping points in February, City remain odds-on favourites to win a third consecutive league crown - as illustrated by Mike Norman here - but those who are waiting for a trademark winning streak to kick in are beginning to tap and shake their watches.



It's a two steps forward, one step back kind of season not helped by a propensity to concede from their first shot on target, as they did at Forest last week in the 84th minute. If that smacks of smash-and-grab, just one of those things, it's actually a drawn-out pattern.

Remarkably, City have been breached by the first shot between Ederson's sticks in over 40% of their games this term.

Which partly explains why the reigning champions have kept just two clean sheets in their last 12 and with the Cherries improving of late, losing just once since mid-January and that to a late heartbreaker at Brighton, backing BTTS has merit.

Take a punt on BTTS @ 20/23

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (19:45) - Mo-mentum regained

Wilfried Zaha misses out at Selhurst Park and that's not only relevant because of his quality, and that he scored in the corresponding game back in August. Liverpool have been especially susceptible to counter-attacks this season, conceding five, and Zaha could have been a real thorn throughout.

It could be argued that Jurgen Klopp's Reds are susceptible to all means of attack at present, having been breached every 50 minutes in 2023, but consecutive clean sheets in the league should be weighed against their collapse against Real Madrid midweek. Plus the acknowledgement that Palace aren't Los Blancos.

Up front, positives can be found in Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah all scoring two apiece in their last three outings. The latter has 13 direct goal involvements in 11 previous encounters with the Eagles.