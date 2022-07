A post-game rant by Atlanta's star striker Josef Martinez after their 3-0 defeat to Austin appears to have galvanised his teammates and they followed up that poor show with a resolute 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake during the week.

Whether they can build on that effort given their overall inconsistency is hard to predict, although Martinez has a good record against these opponents.

Orlando are enjoying a good season, currently fifth in the play-offs and while they aren't always great to watch, they have been extremely effective. They are likely to be on the back foot here, as usual, but they have the patience and organisation to hold firm and I'm backing them to get a point.

The pick of Sunday's racing action comes at the Curragh, with a card that features this open-looking Group 2 event for fillies, run over nine furlongs

Purplepay was last seen finishing fifth in the Pretty Polly Stakes at this course in June, and will be a danger now that her sights have been lowered, while Rumbles Of Thunder is another useful contender with the Pat Twomey yard in good form.

But in a competitive-looking contest, I will be siding with Potapova. She struggled over ten furlongs last time, but prior to that had registered a career-best, and looks like a typical Sir Michael Stoute improver.

The first New York derby of the 2022 MLS season features two in-form teams at the top of the Eastern Conference. Reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC are currently second, just two points ahead of the Red Bulls though they do have a game in hand.

This game is a clash of styles, with NYCFC's patient possession-based play contrasting with the Red Bulls' gung-ho high press, though both teams have been effective defensively, with the joint second-best goals-against record in MLS.

Home advantage could ultimately be the difference here, as the atmosphere at the Red Bull Arena can be overwhelming, while NYCFC have sometimes struggled on the road, with three of their four defeats coming away from home. Expect plenty of drama from this derby, with the Red Bulls edging it.

Total Odds for this ACCA: 48/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.