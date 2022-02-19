Football Bet of the Day: Embrace the chaos

Sliding sides to strike sparks

Nurnberg v Jahn Regensburg

Saturday 19 February, 19:30

Not only did Boavista's late comeback in a 2-2 draw with Benfica put another nail in the coffin of the Eagles' title push, but it gave us a much-needed winner. So, obrigado (that's thank you in Portuguese).

We'll hope to be saying "danke" by the end of the evening, because Nurnberg are up against Jahn Regensburg in Bundesliga 2., and we're on the goal trail again.

The second tier of German football is always a madhouse at this time of year, with half the division still in with a shot of winning promotion. However, grand old club Nurnberg are doing their best to blow it. The Franconians have lost their last two games 5-0 and 4-1, and they have suffered a run of four defeats in five on home soil. Interestingly for our purposes, an Over 2.5 Goals bet has landed in their last six home matches, and nine of their last ten overall.

Jahn Regensburg were surprise challengers at the start of the season, playing terrific football and racking up the points, but reality has bitten hard, and the Bavarians have lost eight of their last ten games. 17 of their 22 league games have featured three goals or more, including the last four.

Over 2.5 Goals looks attractively priced here at 1.855/6, so I'll keep it simple and go for that.