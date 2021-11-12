NTT20 Saturday Football Acca: Northampton to beat Barton's Rovers in 12/1 treble

Cobblers to beat Rovers on their own patch

Bristol Rovers v Northampton

15:00

Northampton will rightly fancy their chances for this trip to The Memorial Ground having won their last four League Two games, all of which without conceding a goal. This defensive resilience looks sustainable too, with Cobblers having conceded 8-3-7-9 shots in those games. Considering they have been ahead for most of these games, with game state naturally suggesting they would invite pressure, to coast through the games so unchallenged should serve as a warning to future opponents.

Their hosts have endured a torrid start to life in League Two and have lost three of their last four home games. Their poor home record is not a surprise, with the relationship between the fans and boss Joey Barton at a low ebb. There is little in their performances this season to suggest they will pose many problems to the impenetrable Northampton backline.

The odds suggest that there is nothing between the two sides, but all evidence suggests otherwise and, with the existence of any home advantage up for debate, the away side are a must-bet this weekend.

Back goals in end-to-end clash

Ipswich v Oxford

15:00

Siding with goals in Oxford matches this season has been a profitable venture thus far, especially when holding midfielder Alex Gorrin hasn't been in the side. The Spaniard is now due for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ACL tear, terrible news for him, Karl Robinson and Oxford fans, but maybe an angle to exploit here.

Ipswich have had their own problems this season, but they have scored the most goals in League One and only six teams have conceded more. If fit, this would have been a game for Gorrin and his ability to stop teams in transition, but his absence means there is little reason for this to be anything other than an end-to-end game full of entertainment and goals.

Both sides are capable of blowing teams away on their day and it wouldn't be a massive surprise to see either come away from the game handsome winners, so backing Over 2.5 goals at 20/23 is the safe way to play this one.

Stags to prey on Stevenage weaknesses

Stevenage v Mansfield

15:00

Stag Party in Stevenage? Not for the first time in the last few seasons, Mansfield entered the season with promotion in mind, and find themselves well off the pace. But after an extended run without a win, an impressive victory against Tranmere in their last game, followed by a famous FA Cup win at Sunderland, the Stags have got their mojo back.

The return of Stephen Quinn from a long suspension has been key, as has the form of attacker Rhys Oates. When Mansfield are at their best, they press better than any other team in League Two. They lead the league for high turnovers, and they prey on loose passing. This doesn't bode well for a Stevenage side that's lacking confidence - without a goal in four league games - and who try and build from the back without much of a focal point up front.

A draw at MK Dons in the FA Cup will have been a happy distraction from their terrible league form. But despite these two sides being on the same points tally after 15 games, I think Mansfield are the better team, with the better players and manager, and a spring in their step.