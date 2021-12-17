NTT20 Saturday Football Acca: Black Cats can bring luck to 28/1 boosted treble

Baptism of fire for McKenna

Ipswich v Sunderland

Saturday, 15:00

The home side come into this one in something of a crisis, one that they will hope new manager Kieran McKenna can fix, but it will be asking a lot of him to have the desired effect in such a small time to stop an in-form Sunderland on Saturday.

Ipswich were well beaten by Barrow in the cup in midweek, the trip up north and the performance leaving the travelling fans hoping it's a day they will look back on as rock bottom. A point at Wigan last weekend may suggest an uptick in performances, but in truth they were fortunate to get anything from the game and will have to improve here.

After their own sticky patch of form, Sunderland are in fine form. They were unlucky not to beat a decent Oxford side in the 1-1 draw, but have since seen off Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle 5-0 and 2-1 and will fancy their chances of showing McKenna the scale of his task on Saturday.

At least three goals in entertaining affair

Sutton v Harrogate

Saturday, 15:00

This tie between two sides who have settled impressively well into EFL life should be an entertaining affair, with the managers Matt Gray and Simon Weaver both managers who place an onus on the attacking side of the game.

Sutton's recent matches have been full of goals, losing on the road to Newport 3-2 before frustratingly twice throwing leads away against 10-man Bradford to draw 2-2. A 4-3 win over Port Vale a few weeks ago is a sign of what can happen here when a team comes looking to win the three points by attacking, and that is what we can expect from Harrogate.

They visitors have only failed to score once in their last seven away league games and will again look to attack where possible here. Over 2.5 goals at Evs is a great bit of value in what should be an open game.

Consistent Rudoni can hit the back of the net

AFC Wimbledon vs Portsmouth

Saturday, 15:00

Remarkably Jack Rudoni can boast the sixth highest xG per 90 figure in the whole of League One, sixth best in the division and clear of established marksmen such as Macauley Bonne and Matt Taylor, despite not actually being a striker.

He benefits from playing off the left with Oli Palmer as the Target Man, a player who is more adept and holding the ball up and bringing others into play than he is at scoring himself. AFC Wimbledon have put in two good performances on the road at Accrington and Wycombe, with a late Joe Jacobson penalty stopping them from collecting maximum points.

Portsmouth will of course provide a tough challenge, but there is no way Rudoni should be 4/1 to score anytime given his consistent ability to get into good goal scoring positions.