French Open Tennis: Cewrundolo looks value against Evans



Dan Weston says: "There's British interest today at the French Open, with Cameron Norrie - fresh from his title in Lyon - an overwhelming favourite at 1.11/10 for his match with the French wild card Manuel Guinard, but there will be question marks over fatigue after playing three back-to-back deciding sets in East France. From a betting perspective, there should be more interest in the match featuring his compatriot, Dan Evans.

"Evans faces the talented young Argentine, Francisco Cerúndolo, who was beaten by Norrie last week in Lyon in a pretty competitive two sets. Cerundolo is still pretty inconsistent on the main tour, but Evans is 3-6 on clay this season, with only two of those defeats coming when a big underdog. Backing that up also is Evans' mediocre long-term record on the dirt, and I'm pretty surprised to see the man from Birmingham favourite here. Cerundolo at 2.0421/20 looks the value to me."

French Open Tennis: Laaksonen value against Martinez in Daily Double

Sean Calvert says: "Pedro Martinez has had a dismal clay swing, losing five of his six matches so far, with the latest loss only a week ago in Lyon against world number 263 Yosuke Watanuki being a new low for the struggling Spaniard.

"Clearly his confidence is in his boots right now and the same could be said of his opponent on Tuesday, Henri Laaksonen, but the Swiss is not to be underestimated at majors, as he showed here in Paris a year ago.

"Laaksonen's heavier weight on shot on the forehand could be key in damp conditions and 2.255/4 about Laaksonen +1.5 sets looks value with Martinez also badly out of form."

Daily Racing Multiple: The Eagle set to land in Roscommon double

Alan Dudman says: "The 17:30 7f race at Roscommon has two last-time-out winners in the top three of the betting in Clear Quartz and Maccliff, but both are very tricky individuals with their own ideas. The former has refused recently, but the latter is a front-runner so could be an option for a back-to-lay.

"Laois trainer Kieran Cotter sends Missemma to the track and she is one of the more interesting runs judged on her effort at the Curragh in April when ridden by the champion jockey Colin Keane, and that horse nearly made the list at 34.033/1 for an each-way punt judged on her Curragh run from an uncompromising position, but it's hard to put her up after running so badly last time.

"Pallasmore Lass at 6.511/2 looks the more solid as she has put together three good runs this season and will have no problems with the conditions or seeing out the 7f."

Football Bet of the Day: Hertha to hack at Hamburg

Hamburg 2.285/4 v Hertha Berlin 3.55/2, the Draw 3.55

19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "We'll head to northern Germany for a nailbiting relegation playoff between Hamburg and Hertha Berlin. Northern giants Hamburg have spent the vast majority of their existence as a top-flight institution, but they were relegated for the first time in their history as a Bundesliga club in 2018, and the period since has been full of chokes, heartbreak and anxiety. Coach Tim Walter may be about to change that. He has implemented an attractive possession-based style, and instead of their usual late-season collapse, HSV ended the campaign with four straight wins.

"Hamburg maintained that momentum on Thursday, as they won a tight game 1-0 at Hertha Berlin. Unless the capital club can win in Hamburg tonight, they'll be relegated, and HSV will take their place in the top flight.

"Given Hertha's awful display on Thursday, I can't back them to turn things around with any confidence here, even though they are attractively priced in the To Qualify market at 4.1. However, I do fancy them to pick up Over 2.5 Cards at evens on the Sportsbook.."

The Daily Acca: A 7/1 boost from the Play-offs

Notts County 2.1411/10 v Grimsby 3.711/4, the Draw 3.613/5

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Paul Robinson says: "This is a National League Play-off qualifier between Notts County and Grimsby, and I think that home advantage will ultimately prove the difference.

"Ironically, the away side won each of the two fixtures in the regular campaign, but County have largely been excellent at Meadow Lane, and since that defeat in February, they have gone 10 unbeaten here - winning all of the last four.

"Paul Hurst's Mariners, finished five points behind their opponents in the table, and on their travels it's just one win in four."