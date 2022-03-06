Monday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and FA Cup

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield

Monday March 7, 19:30

Live on ITV4 and ITV Hub

Two Championship high-flyers meet by the Trent on Monday night and Jack Critchley is predicting a tight, tense and fairly low-scoring 90 minutes.

Jack says: "There is very little between these two sides with the Terriers having left the City Ground with all three points fairly recently. Both meetings between these teams this season have been low-scoring affairs and with so much at stake, neither coach is likely to take too many chances.

"Forest possess the Championship's fourth sternest defence, whereas Huddersfield have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six outings. At 1.728/11 on the Exchange, backing Under 2.5 Goals appears to be a sensible option.

"However, Cooper's ability to make important mid-match tweaks and his quick thinking may give the hosts a slight advantage.

"The former Swansea boss has already masterminded victories over Arsenal and Leicester and the prospect of standing alongside Jurgen Klopp on touchline at the City Ground may just tip the balance in favour of the two-time European Champions."

Tottenham v Everton

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Tottenham host Everton in the Monday Night Football clash, and Mike Norman believes we're set for an entertaining affair between two very inconsistent sides.

Mike says: "So it's worth pointing out that Everton haven't kept a clean sheet away from home since last August, and that in their last four away trips they conceded nine to Southampton, Newcastle, Norwich and Championship outfit Hull.

"Recent head-to-head results are also in our favour. In five consecutive meetings between these two from 2017 to 2019 they produced a staggering 24 goals at almost five per game on average. And just last season back-to-back meetings produced 13 goals (5-4 in the cup, 2-2 in the league).

"Spurs really should be licking their lips at facing Everton on Monday night, and I dare say the Toffees are looking forward to it too. Over 3.5 Goals looks very generously priced to me at 3.185/40 and that will be my main bet of the game."

Paul Higham's props column bet for Monday is a big-priced Bet Builder treble for Tottenham v Everton.

Paul says: " Brazilian midfield Allan is the top man in the Everton side for getting stuck in, and getting booked for that matter, and is a rather generous 3.02/1 to get booked given he's got six this season and four in his last five league games.

"And in the Tottenham corner...Cristian Romero loves a booking with six in just 12 Premier League appearances this season. He's kept up his 50% record in recent weeks with three yellows in six and is 2.68/5 to see another.

"That Bet Builder double rounds out at around 10.09/1 but against this Spurs defence you just can't see any way that Richarlison, Everton's main attacking threat, won't get a chance to exploit their obvious problems at the back.

Adding the Brazilian to hit just one shot on target, as he did against Man City, gives us a much healthier pay off for something that shouldn't be too much of a problem."