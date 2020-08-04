Football Bet of the Day: Swashbuckling Sogndal to bring the noise

Scandinavian stunner on the cards

Lillestrom v Sogndal

Tuesday 04 August, 18:00

There was cause for celebration for CFR Cluj last night, as they retained their Romanian league title with a 3-1 win against closest challengers Universitatea Craiova. There was cause for celebration for us too, as our Over 2.5 Goals bet landed inside an hour.

We'll head to Norway to buy an overpriced chocolate bar (I once paid a tenner in Bergen for a four-pack of what used to be called Marathon bars) and a First Division game between Lillestrom and Sogndal.

Lillestrom were relegated from the top-tier Eliteserien last season, and are struggling to adapt to life at a lower level. They won their first two games, but haven't won in four matches since. They are developing a worrying habit of losing leads - they were 1-0 up at Asane and lost 3-1, and then blew a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw at Jerv.

Sogndal are one of the division's gunslingers, with 13 goals scored and 11 conceded across their first six league matches. Their away games are particularly lively - they won 4-1 at Asane, but then lost 3-1 at Grorud and 4-1 at KFUM.

Four of Sogndal's six league games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, as have Lillestrom's last two outings. I'll back Over 2.5 Goals at [1.91].

