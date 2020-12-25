To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: No zeroes in land of Pharaohs

The Pyramids of Egypt
We're in Egypt this evening

We're heading to Egypt on Xmas Day, and Kev's hoping to be treated to a goal-fest.

"Both teams have found the net in 12 of Ismaily's last 13 home matches, and National Bank haven't yet drawn a blank this season."

Back Both Teams To Score at 2.0811/10

Top-flight clash to entertain

Ismaily v National Bank of Egypt
Friday 25 December, 17:30

First of all, a Merry Christmas to one and all. I hope Santa's sack contained everything you hoped it would, and that in these difficult times, you're having the best time possible.

We're spending our Xmas Day in Egypt, because Ismaily are taking on the National Bank of Egypt (the team, not the whole bank) in the Premier Division.

Ismaily haven't made the best of starts to the season, as they have taken just two points from their first three matches. A goalless stalemate at El Masry was followed by a crazy 3-3 draw at home to El Entag El Harby (Ismaily led 2-1 and 3-2) and a 2-1 defeat at El Gouna.

The National Bank have only recently been promoted (you could say their stock has risen) and they have recorded a win, a draw and a defeat. They have scored in all three of their matches so far.

I was tempted to simply lay Ismaily at 1.991/1, given their poor start to the season, but instead I'll go for Both Teams To Score at a generous 2.0811/10. BTTS has landed in 12 of Ismaily's last 13 home matches in the league, and at the end of last month, Ismaily won a friendly 2-1 at the same opponents.

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score at 2.0811/10

