International Football Tips: Bet Builder wagers for England, Scotland, Wales friendlies

Netherlands v Scotland: Back Clarke's men to frustrate Dutch

Netherlands v Scotland

Wednesday, 19:45

The Netherlands' preparations for Euro 2020 have not been ideal, at least not since Ronald Koeman quit to take over at Barcelona and the Dutch FA decided to appoint Frank De Boer. They are on their way to their first major international tournament since World Cup 2014 and want to generate some momentum.

But Scotland are well-organised and won't be cowed by a Netherlands side that's played two friendlies at home this season and failed to win either of them, admittedly against Spain and Mexico who are both stronger than Scotland.

The Scots can't match the Netherlands' quality but Steve Clarke's men can frustrate their hosts.

England v Austria: Visitors can breach makeshift defence

England v Austria

20:00

England will be without players from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United when they take on Austria the Riverside Stadium tonight. Key absences will include centre-backs John Stones and Harry Maguire, the latter of whom is recovering from injury and a poor bet to play for England in their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. You can see why match previewer Paul Higham is backing goals.

Nevertheless England are firm favourites to win at 1/2 on the Sportsbook. They should have enough in attack, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane raring to go, to beat Austria whose last match was a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in World Cup qualifying.

That defeat was, however, the only one of Austria's 11 matches this season in which they've failed to score. They have David Alaba to call on at set-pieces, and Sasa Kalajdzic, who has had a good season with Stuttgart, and while the mercurial Marko Arnautovic is out injured I can still see Austria getting a goal against a make-shift England defence.

France v Wales: Benzema the star turn as Euro 2020 favourites fine-tune their side

France vs Wales

International Friendly

Wed, 20:05 BST

With a frontline that features Kylian Mbappe, it's remarkable to see that only three of France's last 11 matches have produce over 2.5 goals. They are 6.05/1 favourites to win Euro 2020, so bettors aren't too concerned by this stat. Mind you, Didier Deschamps hasn't brought Karim Benzema in from the cold for nothing.

Will the Real Madrid man get on the scoresheet against Wales tonight? He's 4/1 to score two or more but will avoid that as he may take time to settle and probably won't play 90 minutes.

Portugal and Finland have both kept clean sheets away to France this season and, if Robert Page, can get his Wales team to be as disciplined as they were when keeping clean sheets against Czech Republic and Mexico recently then the Welsh can make it difficult for France.