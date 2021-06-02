International Football Tips: Bet Builder wagers for England, Scotland, Wales friendlies
Euro 2020 is just over a week away so find out how Max Liu is using Bet Builder for England v Austria, France v Wales and Netherlands v Scotland on Wednesday...
"Austria have David Alaba to call on at set-pieces, Sasa Kalajdzic the mercurial Marko Arnautovic. I can see them getting a goal against a make-shift England defence."
Netherlands v Scotland: Back Clarke's men to frustrate Dutch
Netherlands v Scotland
Wednesday, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports
The Netherlands' preparations for Euro 2020 have not been ideal, at least not since Ronald Koeman quit to take over at Barcelona and the Dutch FA decided to appoint Frank De Boer. They are on their way to their first major international tournament since World Cup 2014 and want to generate some momentum.
But Scotland are well-organised and won't be cowed by a Netherlands side that's played two friendlies at home this season and failed to win either of them, admittedly against Spain and Mexico who are both stronger than Scotland.
The Scots can't match the Netherlands' quality but Steve Clarke's men can frustrate their hosts.
Back the draw and under 3.5 goals @ 5.37
England v Austria: Visitors can breach makeshift defence
England v Austria
20:00
Live on ITV1, STV & UTV
England will be without players from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United when they take on Austria the Riverside Stadium tonight. Key absences will include centre-backs John Stones and Harry Maguire, the latter of whom is recovering from injury and a poor bet to play for England in their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. You can see why match previewer Paul Higham is backing goals.
Nevertheless England are firm favourites to win at 1/2 on the Sportsbook. They should have enough in attack, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane raring to go, to beat Austria whose last match was a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in World Cup qualifying.
That defeat was, however, the only one of Austria's 11 matches this season in which they've failed to score. They have David Alaba to call on at set-pieces, and Sasa Kalajdzic, who has had a good season with Stuttgart, and while the mercurial Marko Arnautovic is out injured I can still see Austria getting a goal against a make-shift England defence.
Back England to win and both teams to score @ 3.27
France v Wales: Benzema the star turn as Euro 2020 favourites fine-tune their side
France vs Wales
International Friendly
Wed, 20:05 BST
Live on S4C and Sky Sports Football
With a frontline that features Kylian Mbappe, it's remarkable to see that only three of France's last 11 matches have produce over 2.5 goals. They are 6.05/1 favourites to win Euro 2020, so bettors aren't too concerned by this stat. Mind you, Didier Deschamps hasn't brought Karim Benzema in from the cold for nothing.
Will the Real Madrid man get on the scoresheet against Wales tonight? He's 4/1 to score two or more but will avoid that as he may take time to settle and probably won't play 90 minutes.
Portugal and Finland have both kept clean sheets away to France this season and, if Robert Page, can get his Wales team to be as disciplined as they were when keeping clean sheets against Czech Republic and Mexico recently then the Welsh can make it difficult for France.
Back France to win and under 2.5 goals at 2.6413/8
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.