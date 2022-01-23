Football Bet of the Day: Bayern to bash Berlin

Capital club to falter again

Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

Sunday 23 January, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Ballymena squeezed out a 1-0 win over struggling Warrenpoint Town, but that was enough for us to make a small profit, and we are guaranteed to finish the week in the black. Every little helps.

We'll finish the week in the German capital, because the champions and league leaders Bayern Munich find themselves in need of points as they visit a Hertha Berlin side that is at a low ebb.

Bayern smashed Köln 4-0 in Cologne last weekend, as Robert Lewandowski banged in a hat-trick to bring up 300 Bundesliga goals in his glittering career. The Pole is only the second player in Bundesliga history to reach that figure, after the late, great Gerd Müller. Although Bayern still have a clutch of players who are short of full fitness, they still have the quality to get results, and they need to try to extend their three-point lead in the title race.

Hertha were appalling in Wednesday's 3-2 home defeat to city rivals Union in the DFB Cup. They played far too slowly in attack, and "defended like a student team" according to sporting director Arne Friedrich. Hertha have suffered back-to-back home defeats since they beat Dortmund in mid-December.

Hertha were demolished 5-0 in the reverse fixture, and I don't see why this game will be much different. Bayern have won seven of their last eight BL away games, and six of those victories were by two goals or more. I'll back Bayern -2.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.0811/10.