Union Berlin v Greuther Fürth: Terrific Taiwo can make the difference

Union Berlin 1.282/7 v Greuther Fürth 15.014/1, the Draw 6.25/1

19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Union Berlin have found their form at the right time, with four straight wins in the league, and our German football expert expects them to see off their opponents here.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Greuther Fürth have been relegated, and quite frankly their demise was never in doubt. Their promotion was a surprise, and they lost key players in the summer, and wisely decided not to break the bank to replace them. Coach Stefan Leitl is leaving to join ambitious second-tier side Hannover, which shows you where Fürth are in the pecking order.

"Fürth have the worst away record in the league, and I think they'll lose here, but I'm ignoring the Match Odds market. Instead I'm backing Taiwo Awoniyi to score at a generous 2.186/5 on the Exchange. The Nigerian is in good form, and has scored 13 league goals this term, including four in his last eight top-flight appearances."

QPR v Sheffield United: Blades backed to solidify top-six place

QPR 4.3100/30 v Sheffield United 1.9420/21, the Draw 3.814/5

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United will look to cement their position in the top-six of the Championship when they travel to out-of-form QPR on Friday night.

Mark O'Haire says: "QPR are in their worst run of form this season. Hampered by injury, unavailability and with the play-offs now out of reach, Mark Warburton's position is being considered by the Rangers hierarchy. The hosts have registered only three league victories across their last 16 (W3-D3-L10), winning just one of their last nine against top-half opposition.

"Sheffield United 1.9720/21 promotion push stalled slightly of late. The Blades have bagged successive league wins only once since February and have earned just W4-D4-L4 across their most recent 12 outings. United have largely built their challenge upon a strong record at Bramall Lane under Paul Heckingbottom's watch, collecting just W4-D4-L4 on the road.

"QPR's encounters have produced 2.59 goals per-game this season, although that figure dips to 2.32 on home soil. Rangers have posted Under 2.5 Goals 1.9420/21 in 14/22 (64%) of their capital contests with 11 of their 12 tussles with top-13 teams also producing a maximum of two goals, suggesting this could be quite a tight affair."

Sevilla v Cadiz: Hosts to keep visitors in danger

Sevilla 1.68/13 v Cadiz 7.413/2, the Draw 4.1

19:45

Live on Betfair Live Video

It's third against 17th in La Liga on Friday night and our previewer has consulted the xG data to recommend a bet on the score.

Tom Victor says: "Cádiz followed their shock win at Barcelona with an impressive attacking performance against Athletic, but were unable to pick up a point despite registering 27 shots.

"While the Camp Nou victory will give them some hope at Sevilla, the hosts' 1.14 xGA average at home will make it tough for the strugglers to pick up a second successive win on the road."

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under