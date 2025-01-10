Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How you can get involved on FA Cup third round weekend

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Even if that first bet loses, you will be credited with a £10 free bet to begin your streak. For every winning £10 bet you have for the next seven days on the Befair Exchange, we will credit you with another tenner to keep that streak going.

We have collated some of the best tips from our horse racing tipsters to inspire you to get your streak underway by placing your first qualifying bet this Saturday, but before we get into those, let us take you through how to get involved.

How does Betfair's Free Bet Streak offer work?

Opt-in on the Betfair Exchange promo page or bet banners on the Exchange homepage Place a £10 bet on any sport on the Exchange on Saturday 11 January. Your first cash bet will qualify for the offer. When your qualifying bet settles (as a winner or loser), you will be credited with a £10 free bet on the Exchange within 24 hours. Your Free Bet Streak begins with your first £10 free bet, to use on any Exchange market (minimum odds apply). The way to keep the streak going is to keep on winning. If your free bet wins, you will earn another £10 free bet, alongside your winning returns. If you lose, your streak is over. You will continue to receive another free bet every time your free bet settles as a winner for a maximum of 7 days after the initial free bet has been awarded.

Remember, the tips below are related to horse racing, but you can place a bet on any sport on the Exchange to get involved!

So grab your mates, test yourselves against the best tipsters in the business, and crown yourself with the longest winning streak of all you take-on!

For more details, what bets qualify on who is eligible to take part, head to our T&Cs page here.

Saturday football tips and insight from our very own...

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Atalanta have the chance to move back to the top of Serie A when they travel to Udinese and put the pressure on the current leaders Napoli.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team have a game in hand on Napoli and are three points behind, but with a superior goal difference. They have lost some ground, having drawn away at Lazio in their last league outing and missing a fixture last weekend, when they were involved in the Suppercoppa Italiana, losing to Inter in the semi-final.

You have to go back to September for when Atalanta last went two games without a win. Ninth placed Udinese are in decent form, but not at home, where they are without a victory in four (D1 L3). With Atalanta conceding in each of their last four, let's go for an away win and both teams to score at 23/103.30.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta to beat Udinese and both teams to score EXC 3.65

Hoffenheim have bet the farm on sporting director Andi Schicker and coach Christian Ilzer replicating the magic that delivered the Austrian league and cup double at Sturm Graz. The early signs are mixed - TSG crashed out of the DFB Pokal thanks to a 3-0 defeat at Wolfsburg, and they have gone seven matches without a win in all competitions...

"I'll back Wolfsburg +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.88. That gives us a half-win if the game is drawn, and a full payout in the event of an away victory. Wolfsburg have won four of their last seven away games in the league, while TSG have won just nine of their last 25 league games on home soil. The PreZero Arena is one of the least intimidating away trips in the division."

Recommended Bet Back Wolfsburg +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap EXC 1.88

A Championship side with an even worse away record are Luton, who have lost each of their last ten games when travelling.

This therefore looks likely to be a routine victory for in-form Forest, who are 1/12.00 to win half-time/full-time.