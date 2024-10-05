Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to get involved and can you beat the Betfair experts?

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start at free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Even if that first bet loses, you will be credited with a £10 free bet to begin your streak, and then have the chance to earn free bets on the Exchange for the next seven days.

We have collated some of the best tips from our football tipsters to inspire you to get your streak underway by placing your qualifying bet on any sport on Saturday 5 October, but before we get into those, let us walk you through how to get involved.

How does Betfair's Free Bet Streak offer work?

Opt-in on the Betfair Exchange promo page or bet banners on the Exchange homepage Place a £10 bet on any sport on the Exchange on Saturday 5 October. Your first cash bet will qualify for the offer. When your qualifying bet settles (as a winner or loser), you will be credited with a £10 free bet on the Exchange within 24 hours. Your Free Bet Streak begins with your first £10 free bet, to use on any Exchange market (minimum odds apply). The way to keep the streak going is to keep on winning. If your free bet wins, you will earn another £10 free bet, alongside your winning returns. If you lose, your streak is over. You will continue to receive another free bet every time your free bet settles as a winner for a maximum of 7 days after the initial free bet has been awarded.

For more details, what bets qualify on who is eligible to take part, head to our T&Cs page here.

Saturday football tips from Betfair's tipsters

Mo Salah had a reputation at one point of being a little greedy in front of goal. Some saw it as a negative; others regarded those tendencies as an important trait for a goalscorer.

But Liverpool fans over the last couple of seasons will tell you about the subtle change in Salah's game. Sure, he still bangs the goals in at an excellent rate but Salah has now turned himself into one of the top-flight's biggest creators.

The evidence was there in the last campaign when the Egyptian ended the campaign with 10 assists. Only Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins managed more.

This season, Salah's goals and assists counts are identical. He's managed four of each in the Premier League and one of each in the Champions League.

So, using those very basic numbers which seem like a fair reflection of his role in this Liverpool side, what would you rather back: Salah to score at 11/10 or Salah to assist at 3.7511/4 The answer is obvious.

Recommended Bet Back Mo Salah to Assist anytime EXC 3.75

It's been a tough introduction to life in the Bundesliga for Holstein Kiel. Five games played, one point collected and 17 goals conceded. The Storks have never operated at this level in the Bundesliga era before, and it shows.

Bayern have already put six past Marcel Rapp's team, Eintracht scored four against them last Sunday, and even struggling Hoffenheim racked up three goals against them. There's a real lack of Bundesliga experience in the squad - if you look at the team that started the 4-2 defeat to Eintracht, only Timo Becker and Lewis Holtby had played in Germany's top flight before.

Now they enter the lions' den that is the BayArena, and Leverkusen have had a good week. They showed grit and determination by grinding out a 1-1 draw at Bayern, and then they edged out Milan 1-0 in the Champions League.

I expect Bayer to win this comfortably, and Florian Wirtz seems too big a price to score at 2.265/4 . The German international has netted six goals in nine appearances, and if he starts here he'll get plenty of chances to increase that tally.

Recommended Bet Back Florian Wirtz to score anytime EXC 2.26

Across the last 14 games between these two sides in La Liga, Real Madrid have only managed one more victory (4) than Villarreal have (3). Indeed, precisely half of the games in this period have ended in draws (7/14), including the most recent one when they faced back in May. Even with different managers and changing faces in the dugouts since 2017-18, something about the Yellow Submarine has given the Spanish giants continuous problems.

Of course, the elephant in the room here is Real Madrid on a 40-game unbeaten run in La Liga. No matter how good Villarreal might theoretically be, there aren't many teams in the world who can make them sweat at the moment.

Although I expect Ancelotti's side to continue their remarkable streak at the weekend, I'll opt for them to get the win here in a game where both teams get on the scoresheet. Coming into the weekend, Villarreal have scored as many goals as Real Madrid (17) in La Liga this season, with only Barcelona (25) netting more. They also rank third for xG behind the two Spanish giants (14.2), lending plenty of ability to their powers of creation.

The problem ahead of a trip to the Bernabeu is that Villarreal can't stop conceding. They've gone 10 games without a clean sheet in La Liga, and rank 16th in the division for xG conceded (11.6). Even if Kylian Mbappe remains on the sidelines for Real Madrid here, their attacking core shouldn't have too many problems finding the route to goal.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid to beat Villarreal and both teams to score EXC 2.38

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!