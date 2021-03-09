Football Tips: Best midweek bets for Champions League and more

Andy Brassell on The Champions League second legs

European football expert Andy Brassell sets the scene for this week's Champions League last-16 second legs and recommends three bets.

He says: "Leipzig have won six in a row in the Bundesliga, putting them hot on the heels of Bayern Munich, and even led the table for a few hours on Saturday, courtesy of a comprehensive 3-0 at Freiburg, where they made a tough assignment look like a breeze."

Juventus v Porto: Underdogs can find a way through

The odds don't fully reflect how hard a task Juve have on their hands so the smart money is on Porto booking their place in the Quarters, according to Jamie Pacheco.

He says: "Any draw or win would see Porto through and, even if it's 2-1 Juve after normal time, the away side will have every chance in extra time..."

Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla: Counter-attack could prove key

Dortmund are defending a 3-2 first leg lead as they welcome Sevilla for Tuesday night's Champions League last-16 showdown. Mark O'Haire previews the encounter.

He says: "The surprise first leg reverse has rocked Los Nervionenses and Julen Lopetegui's side aren't the type of side renowned for running up big scores or chasing key contests"

PSG v Barcelona: Mbappe to star as hosts get job done

There'll be no remarkable comeback this time as the visitors seek to achieve the impossible on Wednesday night, argues James Eastham in his preview.

He says: "Barcelona need to score four goals to stand any chance of making the impossible happen. In the end, it seems inevitable that this will end up an open game, leading to chances at both ends."

Liverpool v RB Leipzig: Bulls will make Klopp's men work

Out-of-form Liverpool are 2-0 up from the first leg of their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig, but our Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard thinks the Germans will give them a scare.

He says: "Leipzig have won every game they've played since the first leg, and their group-stage win over Manchester United shows they can perform under pressure."

Manchester City v Southampton: Guardiola's team to ease back into winning groove

In the Premier League leaders Man City try to return to winning ways when they host Southampton on Wednesday evening and Dan Fitch has previewed.

He says: "Southampton have failed to score in five of their last seven away games in the Premier League."

Midweek League One Betting: Bank on Burton with Jimmy doing a fine job

Burton have turned things around under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and Alan Dudman is backing the Brewers to gain another result on Tuesday with his latest preview of the third tier action.

He says: "Wimbledon's new manager Mark Robinson is trying to change from the previous long-ball culture, but they are finding winning hard at the moment and are in the bottom three."

League Two Midweek Tips: Stevenage Revell in mid-table

In League Two this midweek Ian Lamont thinks Boro should beat Leyton Orient while three other bets are also recommended.

He says: "Stevenage can afford to be less cautious, after shinning up the ladder to mid-table security. Opta say they have never kept four consecutive clean sheets in away games in the Football League."