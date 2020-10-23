Football Tips: Best bets this weekend in Premier League, El Clasico and more

Manchester United v Chelsea - Match preview

The standout Premier League fixture on Saturday sees Manchester United, buzzing after their win against PSG, host Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Mark O'Haire says: ""The Blues will hope to improve upon a poor return against the Premier League's elite last term."

Back Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 4/51.8 in Manchester United v Chelsea

Liverpool v Sheffield United - Match preview

Liverpool face winless Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday night and Simon Mail expects the champions to outscore their opponents.

He says: "Liverpool have won their last three Premier League games against Sheffield United and it is hard to quibble with short odds on a home victory."

Back Liverpool to win, Liverpool to have most corners and Sheffield United to receive the most cards @ 7/5 (#OddsOnThat Sportsbook)

What The Stats Say - Tips for every Premier League match

Dan Fitch points out that Arsenal are very consistent at home and can be backed at a big price against Leicester, as he uses Opta stats to pick 10 Premier League bets.

He says: "Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League home games (W9 D2), after losing their final three at the Emirates in 2019."

With that record, Arsenal's price of 1/12.0 to beat Leicester looks rather generous.

La Liga - Correct score predictor

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides La Liga scorelines predictions for the Clásico and more...

He says: "Barcelona have already shown some improvement under Ronald Koeman, but the visit of Real Madrid will be a big test. Infogol gives Madrid the slightest of edges, but this could easily go either way."

Back the 1-2 @ 13/114.00

Bundesliga - Weekend tipsheet

There's a big derby in Germany too on Saturday when Borussia Dortmund host Schalke. You can watch the match on Betfair Live Video but first read Kevin Hatchard's preview.

He says: "Schalke haven't won any of their last 20 Bundesliga matches, and they face a Dortmund side that has won its last two home games 3-0 and 4-0."

Back Borussia Dortmund to win, to score over 1.5 goals and back Erling Haaland to score at 8/111.76 on the Sportsbook

Serie A - Correct score predictor

Tom uses the Infogol data to provides result and score predictions in Serie A as Milan aim to keep their winning run going.

He says: "The visit of Roma will be a real test for Milan, with the pressure increased by the fact that the game comes hot on the heels of a Europa League trip to Celtic."

Back the 2-1 @ 7/1

Ligue 1 - Weekend tipsheet

French football expert James Eastham thinks Monaco are well-placed to pick up at least a point in Sunday night's potentially enthralling clash. Our man also recommends bets on two other matches this weekend.

He says: "Monaco have one more point than Lyon so far this season, and Lyon's only two victories from their opening seven games came against sides currently 18th (Strasbourg) and 20th (Dijon) in the table."

Lay Lyon at home to Monaco @ 8/111.72

Football...Only Bettor

And don't forget to check out this week's podcast, where Betfair trader Jason Murphy joined Kevin Hatchard and Mark O'Haire to preview the weekend action.