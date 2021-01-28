Football Tips: Best bets from the Football...Only Bettor podcast team

Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor as the podcast team give their half-term reports on the Premier League's successes and failures so far.

Listen here and read the summary below of the teams' best bets for this weekend's top matches in the Premier League and top European leagues.

The team have been in decent form recently so be sure to check out this week's podcast treble at boosted odds of 9/2.

Premier League - title and relegation

Jake: "Man United's 15.014/1 underlying numbers have not been massively impressive for a team that were top of the Premier League. They are still capable of throwing in a shocker of a performance as they did in midweek against Sheffield United.

"Man City's 1.330/100 defensive process is unbelievable. They have averaged around 0.5 expected goals against which is about half of what you'd usually expect for a title-winning team. They are keeping every opponent at arms-length. The centre-backs and wing-backs have been sensational. They could easily run away with the Premier League title if they keep playing the way they are."

Kevin: "Chelsea will have a big uplift under Thomas Tuchel and their fans will enjoy some excellent football. Whether it works long term, with his abrasive style, is another matter but in the immediate term he's an excellent appointment."

Jake: "West Brom have been shocking and there's a bet at 2.526/4 for the Baggies to finish rock bottom of the Premier League. I wouldn't be surprised to see Sam Allardyce walk away."

Mark: "Newcastle have got themselves out of trouble in the last couple of seasons but I just wonder if it could be too much for them this time. Other teams, like Fulham and Brighton, are showing more signs of life. And I wouldn't rule out West Brom to survive. Newcastle 2.56/4 are a bet for relegation."

Premier League - GW21

Arsenal v Man Utd

Mark: "The reverse match was dreadful and settled by an Arsenal penalty. Matches between elite teams tend to be tight. There will be respect from both camps and the draw 3.613/5 is the most likely result."

Jake: "I think the prices are fair and I agree that a low scoring game and getting on the draw onside is the way to go. I wouldn't be opposed to backing the draw on its own at a decent price but I'm going with a same game multiple (SGM) on Arsenal and the draw plus under 3.5 goals at just over even money."

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Jake: "Palace haven't been good defensively for the last couple of seasons. Wolves could have a bit of joy here. Wolves looked solid against Chelsea and I want to get Wolves on side here. I was surprised to see them at 2.77/4 but will take the safer option of Wolves at 3/4 in the draw no bet market."

Southampton v Aston Villa

Mark: "The market is split down the middle here. Southampton are vulnerable to a Villa side that are very dangerous going forward. I'd like to see the team sheet before pulling the trigger but the 0 handicap on the Asian handicap is appealing at 1.9210/11."



West Brom v Fulham

Jake: "Fulham are winless in nine and their underlying numbers, in terms of expected goals at both ends, are underwhelming. Defeat for Fulham could a massive blow but if West Brom lose then it could be curtains for them. I expect a cagey game so under 2.5 goals at 1.84/5 looks a decent bet."

Mark: "Neither team will want to lose. Seven of Fulham's last eight have gone under 2.5. It's a must not lose match so at 1.84/5 under 2.5 is a great bet. "

West Ham v Liverpool

Jake: "There's an opportunity to lay Liverpool at odds-on. West Ham are good from set-pieces and the stats show Liverpool have conceded a lot of headed goals. Aaron Cresswell is 8/1 to get an assist and Tomas Soucek is 7/2 to score. Both teams stands out."

Leicester v Leeds

Mark: "Leicester's midfield has a bit of everything and can hurt Leeds' defence. Even without Jamie Vardy, I'm happy to take the home team at 1.910/11."

Jake: I agree with that and would maybe add over 2.5 goals in a same game multi at 2.43. Leeds tend to be exposed by the better teams.

Bundesliga, Serie A & La Liga

Kevin: "On Friday night I like the look of over 3.5 goals at 2.3411/8 in Stuttgart v Mainz. Stuttgart put four past Mainz in the reverse fixture."

Mark: Bayern Munich have not been anywhere near their best but they will be too strong for Hoffenheim. I'm backing Bayern -1.5 and -2 goals at 1.774/5 on the Asian Handicap.

Jake: "I'm surprised to see Sevilla odds-against. They've been impressive in their La Liga campaign and their expected goals numbers back that up. Eibar have been better this season but Sevilla will be too strong. Odds of 2.1211/10 on Sevilla is too good to turn down."

Mark: "Both teams to score at 1.910/11 in Spezia v Udinese is too big. We're going to have a decent match in a league that's served up plenty of goals this season. Spezia have been really fun to watch."