Football Tips: Best bets for Tuesday and Wednesday's Champions League

UEFA Champions League: UEFA Champions League (Winner 2020/2021)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 October, 5.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Man City
|Bayern Munich
|PSG
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|Real Madrid
|Dortmund
|Porto
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
The Champions League quarter-finals first legs will be played across Tuesday and Wednesday so get key stats and the best bets from our football experts for all four matches...
"I wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea focus on keeping things tight, while Porto consider 0-0 a decent result with away goals coming into play for the second leg."
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Demoralised Dortmund there for the taking
Man City v Dortmund
Tuesday, 20:00
Live on BT Sport 3 & BT Sport Extra
Manchester City are 3.211/5 favourites to win the Champions League in 2021 but they have never been past the quarter-finals under Pep Guardiola. Will that change this year?
Key Stat: Manchester City have lost four of their five matches at the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola, with City going out at this stage in each of the last three seasons.
Kevin Hatchard says: "City have won 26 of their last 27 competitive games, and 21 of those wins were by two goals or more."
Tip: Back Manchester City -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 2.03
Real Madrid v Liverpool: Reds preferred at the prices
Real Madrid v Liverpool
Tuesday, 20:00
Live on BT Sport 2 & BT Sport Extra
Madrid beat Liverpool in the final three years ago but the following season Jurgen Klopp's men won European club football's biggest prize and they are 1.674/6 to qualify from this tie.
Key Stat: Liverpool have lost each of their last three games against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Mark O'Haire says: "Stylistically, Los Blancos don't have the capacity to match Liverpool's press and probe approach and therefore we're unlikely to see this first leg fixture burst into a basketball-style shootout."
Tip: Back Liverpool Double Chance and Under 3.5 goals @ 1.9620/21
Porto v Chelsea: Say 'no' to both teams to score
Porto v Chelsea
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on BT Sport 2 & BT Sport Extra
Chelsea are 1.330/100 to qualify from this tie but they would be unwise to underestimate their Portuguese opponents who knocked out Juventus in the previous round.
Key Stat: Since winning the UEFA Champions League in 2003-04, FC Porto have only won one of their six games in the competition at the quarter-final stage (D1 L4).
Jamie Pacheco says: "I wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea focus on keeping things tight, while Porto consider 0-0 a decent result with away goals coming into play for the second leg."."
Tip: Back 'no' in both teams to score @ 1.910/11
Bayern Munich v PSG: Tight repeat of 2020 final on cards
Bayern Munich vs Paris St-G
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on BT Sport 3
These two met in the final last season and it finished 1-0 to the Germans and the Exchange odds indicate it will be tight again, with Bayern 1.845/6 to qualify and PSG 2.186/5.
Key Stat: Paris SG have only failed to score in one of their last 43 games in the UEFA Champions League, with that coming in a 0-1 defeat in last season's final.
James Eastham says:"There are other players in the home ranks that can score, but the absence of Robert Lewandowski is bound to make Bayern more predictable in the opposition half."
Tip: Back under 3.0 Goals @ 2.01/1
Tuesday 20 October, 5.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Man City
|Bayern Munich
|PSG
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|Real Madrid
|Dortmund
|Porto
Join to place betsJoin today