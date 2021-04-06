Football Tips: Best bets for Tuesday and Wednesday's Champions League

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Demoralised Dortmund there for the taking

Man City v Dortmund

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3 & BT Sport Extra

Manchester City are 3.211/5 favourites to win the Champions League in 2021 but they have never been past the quarter-finals under Pep Guardiola. Will that change this year?

Key Stat: Manchester City have lost four of their five matches at the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola, with City going out at this stage in each of the last three seasons.

Kevin Hatchard says: "City have won 26 of their last 27 competitive games, and 21 of those wins were by two goals or more."

Real Madrid v Liverpool: Reds preferred at the prices

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2 & BT Sport Extra

Madrid beat Liverpool in the final three years ago but the following season Jurgen Klopp's men won European club football's biggest prize and they are 1.674/6 to qualify from this tie.

Key Stat: Liverpool have lost each of their last three games against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Mark O'Haire says: "Stylistically, Los Blancos don't have the capacity to match Liverpool's press and probe approach and therefore we're unlikely to see this first leg fixture burst into a basketball-style shootout."

Porto v Chelsea: Say 'no' to both teams to score

Porto v Chelsea

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2 & BT Sport Extra

Chelsea are 1.330/100 to qualify from this tie but they would be unwise to underestimate their Portuguese opponents who knocked out Juventus in the previous round.

Key Stat: Since winning the UEFA Champions League in 2003-04, FC Porto have only won one of their six games in the competition at the quarter-final stage (D1 L4).

Jamie Pacheco says: "I wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea focus on keeping things tight, while Porto consider 0-0 a decent result with away goals coming into play for the second leg."."

Bayern Munich v PSG: Tight repeat of 2020 final on cards

Bayern Munich vs Paris St-G

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

These two met in the final last season and it finished 1-0 to the Germans and the Exchange odds indicate it will be tight again, with Bayern 1.845/6 to qualify and PSG 2.186/5.

Key Stat: Paris SG have only failed to score in one of their last 43 games in the UEFA Champions League, with that coming in a 0-1 defeat in last season's final.

James Eastham says:"There are other players in the home ranks that can score, but the absence of Robert Lewandowski is bound to make Bayern more predictable in the opposition half."