Football Tips: Best bets for Premier League and more from the podcast team

On this week's Football...Only Bettor host Kevin Hatchard and guests Mark O'Haire and Mark Stinchcombe discuss the Champions League semi-finals, England squad for Euro 2020 and recommend their best bets for this weekend.

Look out for this week's podcast treble as well as the team's weekend naps and read the summary of their bets below.

Champions League - City are too short in the betting

Mark O'Haire: I have to take issue with the idea that City dominated against PSG. City were the better team but it was not one-sided and PSG are not out of the tie.

Mark Stinchcombe: City are 1.728/11 to win the Champions League and that feels short. I'll take PSG at 4.216/5 to win the second leg. City are vulnerable to the counterattack and I wouldn't put it past PSG to score a couple at the Etihad.

MO: It was a really interesting first leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea. Madrid look like fatigue is catching up with them. Chelsea should fancy that second leg. They have the game management to see this through. It's advantage Chelsea.

MS: Real Madrid aren't out of this tie. But Chelsea's away goal is a big factor and means Madrid will have to come out as the game goes on. The bet for the second leg should be Chelsea -0.25 on the Asian Handicap.

Perfect Ten for Spurs?

MO: I can see the appeal of Erik ten Hag 8/11 for next Tottenham manager. He seems like a good fit for Tottenham. Maurizio Sarri 17/2 looks like he's on his way to Roma and Maxi Allegri 25/1 could be going back to Juventus.

Premier League - this weekend's bets

Southampton v Leicester - 20:00

MO: Southampton just can't get going. I like Leicester but you can get a better price by backing Kelechi Iheanacho to score any time at 2.47/5. He's the man of the moment and is in fantastic form.

Crystal Palace v Man City - Saturday, 12:30

MS: I don't want to bore people, because I use this bet a lot, but Man City and under 3.5 goals at 1.95 is the way to go as they home in on the Premier League title.

Chelsea v Fulham - Saturday, 17:30

MO: Nobody in the Premier League has a better defence than Chelsea under Tuchel. They have 16 clean sheets in that time. Fulham lack creativity and the ability to convert. Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals at odds-against is a pretty nice bet.

Everton v Aston Villa - Saturday, 20:00

MS: There's no way I'm backing Everton at odds-on. Everton should be doing better with their front line of Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez. My bet here is Villa +0.5 at 1.910/11 on the Asian handicap.

Newcastle v Arsenal - Sunday, 14:00

MO: Newcastle are pretty much assured of Premier League safety and have been fun to follow recently. Arsenal will be distracted by the Europa League but they have the players to cause problems for their hosts. They're to short at even money but both teams to score at 1.758/11 is the bet. It's landed in 13 of the Magpies home games this season.

Man Utd v Liverpool - Sunday, 16:30

MO: It's a surprise that Liverpool are favourites but I think it's because United are in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday while Liverpool are rested and trying to finish in the top four. I think United have enough in reserve though. Liverpool are giving up so many good chances - where players are expected to score - Liverpool have conceded eight in their last four matches. I have no desire to get Liverpool on side. Utd double chance and under 3.5 at 2.111/10 appeals to me.

MS: I don't expect many goals. United +0.25 at 1.84/5 is the bet here. Liverpool with no Virgil van Dijk and a high line scares the life out of me when United have Rashford and Greenwood attacking them. But I'd also take 0-0 at around 15.014/1 as a correct score. Four of the last nine between these two were scoreless and so was the reverse fixture at Anfield.

Best bets this weekend in Germany, France, Italy and Spain

Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - Friday, 19:30

KH: A Friday night German cup semi-final. Bremen are awful, they've lost their last seven in the Bundesliga and are play with no confidence. The quality gap between these teams is immense. Leipzig will not be put off by knowing that their coach is off to Bayern at the end of the season. Back Leipzig -1.5 at 1.8910/11.

Brest v Nantes - Sunday, 14:00

MO: Both teams to score often lands in Nantes' matches. Brest have little to play for but they are entertaining and at home their matches average over three goals. I think we have decent ingredients for a both teams to score bet at 1.910/11.

Monaco v Lyon - Sunday, 20:00

MS: Ligue 1 title race has been fantastic this season. I'm not expecting a low-scoring game, as 15 of Monaco 19 at home have featured over 2.5. So the bet is over 2.75 goals around 1.84/5. This is a derby of sorts that usually delivers entertainment. Lookout for a price of around 4.57/2 on a red card closer to kick-off.

Roma v Sampdoria - Sunday, 19:45



MO: Roma are putting all their eggs in the Europa League basket. They have just three wins in 11 in Serie A. Sampdoria have been inconsistent but they can get something here. I'm backing Sampdoria +0.25.

Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao- Monday, 20:00

Sevilla have won 29 of their last 40 games but nobody is talking about them to win the title. I'm backing them -0.75 on Asian Handicap at around 1.8810/11. Athletic have a cramped schedule and have won just one of their last nine.