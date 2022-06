Guangzhou City v Changchun Yatai

Friday 11:30

In Finland yesterday, Ilves missed a late penalty that would have given them a 1-1 draw and brought home our BTTS bet. Instead, they went down 0-1 and we went down with them.

Thursday's the quietest day in world football we've seen for a while, so we're looking ahead to Friday morning. Guangzhou are hosting Changchun in the Chinese Super League and there's a big price on both teams to score.

Neither of these teams have been prolific in the early stages of the new campaign, and the visitors are heavily fancied. Looking back into 2021 though, there are reasons to support a punt on BTTS.

Since the start of last season, BTTS has been the right bet in 9/14 Guangzhou home matches - including the Blue Lions' 2-4 defeat to Zhejiang Pro last time out at Yuexiushan Stadium.

BTTS has also landed more often than not in Changchun away matches. It's been the right bet in 7/13. It's also been the right bet in 5/6 league head-to-heads since 2017 - including an earlier meeting this season when Changchun won 4-1 on home turf. For those reasons, we'll take a long shot in this one.