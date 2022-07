Crvena Zvezda v Radnik Surdulica

Friday 20:00

In Brazil last night, Vasco da Gama went hard at CRB to give us an easy win. The hosts breezed past their guests 4-0 to land our win bet with something to spare.

We're in Serbia today to see if perennial national champs Crvena Zvezda - aka Red Star - can maintain their fast start to the season. We fancy they can.

Dejan Stankovic's men have won their first two home games of the campaign 4-0 and 5-0. Since Stankovic took charge, they are an awesome W40-D5-L0 in league home games. In more than half those wins (22) the margin of victory was more than two goals.

Visiting Radnik lost their first road trip of the campaign and look all set to lose their second too. Since the start of 2020/21 they've lost 11 away games. In 8/11 the margin of defeat was at least a couple of goals. We'll back them to lose with something to spare tonight.