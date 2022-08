Patronato v Argentinos Juniors

Tuesday 23:00

In Sweden yesterday Hammarby thrashed Degerfors 5-1 to land our handicap bet with something to spare.

We're in Argentina today for the Primera Division match between Patronato and Argentinos Juniors. The visitors are favourites, but we reckon the hosts have got a decent shot at upsetting them.

Patronato are W5-D1-L1 at Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella. Facunda Sava (yeah the Fulham guy) has watched his men win five of their last six on their own patch, scoring three times in each of the last two. El Patron are also unbeaten in four league meetings with Argentinos since 2017 (W2-D2, winning both of the home encounters).

Argentinos are going well, but they've been doing their best work at home. On the road they are W2-D1-L3 - and the wins came against two weaker sides with a combined W6-D2-L5 home record outside those defeats. Gaby Milito's men are yet to play anyone with home form as strong as Patronato's. Nevertheless they have conceded on all six road trips so far and - despite their favouritism - we think they're vulnerable tonight.