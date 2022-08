Malmo FF v Kalmar FF

Sunday 16:30

Philadelphia gave us a stress-free night in the MLS yesterday. The hosts were one up after nine minutes, three up after half an hour and eventually brought home our Half Time/Full Time bet with a thumping 6-0 win over Colorado.

We're in Sweden today for fifth-placed Malmo's Allsvenskan home match with seventh-placed Kalmar. The hosts have won the last eight head-to-heads - and five straight on their own patch - and we fancy them to deliver another quick win.

This season Malmo have won seven of their last eight league games on home turf - only the league leaders have stopped them. The Sky Blues have been leading at half-time in 5/7 of those wins, including all of the last three.

Kalmar are W2-D2-L5 on their travels this season. They haven't won any of their last six, losing all of the most recent three. They've conceded before the break in 6/7 and - at an odds-against price - we'll back them to go down to a swift defeat this afternoon.