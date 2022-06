Lithuania v Luxembourg

Saturday 17:00 (Live on Premier Player)

In Brussels last night, the Low Countries delivered the high goals count we wanted. The Netherlands beat their hosts 4-1 to land Over 2.5 Goals with a bit to spare.

We're in Vilnius this afternoon to catch the Nations League C clash between Lithuania and Luxembourg, because we like the better-than-evens price on both teams to find the back of the net.

Visitors Luxembourg are favourites. Home and away, though, they've managed just one clean sheet in 14 since the start of last year - a famous 1-0 win in Dublin. On foreign soil, Luc Holtz's Red Lions have one clean sheet from 18 going back almost four years.

Since the last Nations League, Lithuania have scored in 4/7 on home soil, and it's usually taken a decent team to stop them (Italy, Switzerland, Estonia). We'll back them to notch at least one today and help get this game to BTTS.