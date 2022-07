Elfsborg v Hacken

Sunday 14:00

We're rounding off the week - and the month - in Scandinavia. Hacken are headed to Elfsborg in Sweden's top-flight Allsvenskan this afternoon and we fancy there are goals on the cards.

Elfsborg won this fixture 4-2 last season. The Yellow Ones are unbeaten in six at Boras Arena right now and - crucially for us - five of those six games delivered Over 3.5 Goals in total. They conceded at least once in all five high scorers.

Both teams have also scored in 14 of Hacken's first 15 Allsvenskan games this season. On the road, the Wasps have made a nuisance of themselves in every match, going W5-D3-L0 and finding the back of the net in all eight. Six of the eight got to Over 2.5 Goals. With a little help from their freewheeling hosts today, we fancy Hacken can get up to Over 3.5 Goals and help us land an odds-against winner.