Football Bet of the Day: Bulls to run wild in Australia

Adelaide United v Macarthur FC

Friday 10:45

In Italy yesterday, Perugia failed to score for the first time in 12 away games. They were held to a goalless draw in Cittadella that took down our BTTS bet.

We've crossed the world today and come to Australia for Friday morning's A-League game between Adelaide United and Macarthur FC. We reckon it should be worth getting out of bed for.

Macarthur have been on a free-scoring, free-conceding hot streak. Both teams have found the net in 8/9 Bulls away games. All eight of those matches ended up with Over 3.5 Goals in total. On Macarthur's last visit to Adelaide, they lost 1-3 to also reach Over 3.5 Goals.

Adelaide's Coopers Stadium has seen a few goals itself lately. The hosts have managed a single clean sheet from their last 11 league games there, while scoring themselves in 10/11. Ten of the 11 have also reached Over 2.5 Goals, with 5/11 hitting Over 3.5 Goals. With Macarthur on hand to give them an extra push, we'll take the odds-against price on United getting over the higher goals line in this one.