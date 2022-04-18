Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Bank holiday gala for Gala

Turkey football flag
Galatasaray could star in Turkey today

Tobias Gourlay's spending Monday in Turkey where a sleeping giant has woken up recently

"Gala have been leading at the break in 5/6 home wins since October"

Back Galatasaray/Galatasaray v Malatyaspor @ 1.9620/21

Galatasaray v Malatyaspor
Monday 18:30

In Germany yesterday, Union Berlin raced into a 2-0 lead over Eintracht Frankfurt - and held onto it. The Eagles couldn't close the gap and Kev skips into the sunset with another German winner.

Our shift begins in Turkey, where 14th-placed Galatasaray are hosting the Super Lig's bottom club. We fancy Gala to make swift work of Malatyaspor.

Gala have won three straight at Nef Stadyumu. They've also won this fixture in each of the four seasons since Malatyaspor came into the Super Lig. In 3/4 of those matches, Gala were ahead by half-time. They've also been 2-0 up in each of their last two home matches - and been leading at the break in 5/6 home wins since October.

Malatyaspor are W2-D2-L12 on the road this season. They're winless in 12 and have failed to score in 10/12. They've been losing at the break in each of the last three. A bit like Union Berlin yesterday, we're backing fast-starting Gala to get ahead early - and stay there.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 47pts
Returned: 35.44pts
P/L: -11.56pts

Recommended bets

Back Galatasaray/Galatasaray v Malatyaspor @ 1.9620/21

Turkish Super League: Galatasaray v Malatyaspor (Half Time/Full Time)

Monday 18 April, 6.30pm

