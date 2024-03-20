Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's 11/2 international treble on Friday

Back goals when Scotland visit Netherlands

Steve Clarke takes his adventurous Scotland side to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands on Friday evening and the visitors will relish another chance to test themselves against one of the continent's biggest hitters at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

The Oranje still look like a transitional side caught between better eras under Ronald Koeman, who has won six and lost four matches as Netherlands manager since his appointment in January 2023, though the Dutch have been consistent scorers under the 60-year-old.

They failed to register in Koeman's first fixture in charge against France (0-4), however, the Netherlands have impacted the scoresheet in all nine assignments since and bettors should expect them to notch again against a Scottish defence that has conceded at least two goals in five straight matches.

However, away from their generous defending, Scotland remain a keen competitive force. In a run of recent tough tests against the likes of England, Spain, France, Georgia and Norway, the Scots held their own and both teams scored in four of those five fixtures.

When Scotland last visited the Netherlands for a friendly encounter in 2021, they battled their way to a share of the spoils in an exciting 2-2 draw, and a similar outcome looks possible on their return. Indeed, BTTS has landed in seven of Scotland's last eight international friendlies overall.

Hungary's re-emergence as a major player on the international football scene under Italian manager Marco Rossi has been remarkable, and the Magyars have lost just three of their last 21 fixtures since October 2021.

With Rossi's fluid 3-4-3 formation proving difficult to counter, Hungary routinely create plenty of chances and they have managed to score goals in 17 of their last 19 games, despite facing numerous high-level opponents during their run, while their last six matches alone averaged 3.33 goals per 90 minutes.

Hungary's tie with a more chaotic Turkey outfit has the potential to entertain again in Budapest on Friday. Like their hosts, Turkey are reliable goalscorers and they managed to find the net at least once in 27 of their last 28 international contests.

BTTS meanwhile, landed in 18 of the same Turkish fixtures, while both teams also managed to strike in 100% of Hungary's last six outings. In addition, each of Turkey's last five friendly skirmishes also produced action at both ends with an average of 4.40 goals scored per game overall.

Hungary and Turkey take strong squads into Friday's tussle and with both teams eager to build some confidence ahead of this summer's Euros, bettors should expect to witness plenty of attacking thrust and both teams scoring at the Puskás Aréna.

Spain play the first of two high-profile friendlies against South American opponents on Friday when they face Colombia at West Ham's London Stadium and La Roja are available at a generous price to prevail at the home of the Hammers.

Progress for the Spaniards has been eye-catching since the appointment of Luis de la Fuente and the nation's former U21 boss has an 80% win rate after ten matches since filling the hotseat.

With youngsters like Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Oihan Sancet enjoying more prominent roles, Spain have rediscovered some of their old swagger and we expect them to showcase their talents against Colombia on Friday.

The Colombians are in the midst of a run of 19 assignments without defeat, however, the vast majority of opponents they faced during the surge were below top level and facing Spain will be a serious step up in grade.

With Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Frank Fabra, Stefan Medina, Mateus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios and Juan Cuadrado out injured, Colombia are missing 385 caps worth of experience, which should count against them here.

Spain haven't lost a single friendly encounter since 2016 (1-0 v Georgia) and they haven't lost a non-competitive clash with a South American side since 2010 (4-1 v Argentina). Expect them to enhance those records with a win this week.

