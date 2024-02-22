Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's 4/1 three-fold on Saturday

Saturday ACCA is 4/1 on Betfair

From Edgeley Park to the Allianz Arena, the quest for our winning treble has taken me far and wide and I've landed on three picks, one in the Scottish League One, one in England's League Two and the other a high profile Bundesliga clash.

Leg 1 - Stockport County v Swindon Town

Tip: Both teams to score

When County hit the top of the table in late 2023 it felt almost inevitable that they would pull clear of the chasing pack.

The performances were convincing and the data supported them continuing their positive results. However, Dave Challinor's side have idled out in front with only one win in their last five and they no longer have the best points per game record in the division.

The visit of 18th-placed Swindon Town should provide the Hatters with a decent opportunity to improve matters, but there is still reason to suspect that they will struggle, at least defensively.

Swindon have an awful recent away record, having not won away since November, but they are scoring goals consistently. The Robins have actually scored in each of their last five away games, despite not winning any of them. Indeed, they rank third in the league for volume of matches that end with both teams scoring at 70%.

With that record, there is every reason for Swindon to feel confident they'll notch at Edgeley Park. Stockport did go through a spell of keeping clean sheets at home, but that last happened on 16th December. Since then they have conceded to Notts County, Mansfield, Walsall, Harrogate, and three times to Crewe at home.

Leg 2 - Kelty Hearts v Falkirk

Tip: Falkirk to win + Over 2.5 goals (1.91)

Falkirk should emerge from Saturday's trip to Kelty Hearts as handsome winners, having already beaten their hosts 5-1 at New Central Park this season.

John McGlynn's side are quickly closing in on the Scottish League One title, with a 3-0 win over Montrose in midweek underlining the gulf between themselves and their rivals in the league this season. The Bairns virtually secured the points in 20 minutes of that encounter, allowing them to ease off and start to focus on the trip to Fife.

Falkirk have now won their last three league matches and remain undefeated in League One this term. It is a record they will want to proudly hold onto even after they secure the title.

For this reason, as well as a recent lapse against Edinburgh City, complacency is unlikely.

Falkirk are scoring goals freely at present, netting 14 in their last four league matches, and should have the attacking capacity to maintain that type of average in Kelty, where the artificial pitch mirrors the one they play on at home.

The Maroon Machine, meanwhile, are not in great form. Easily beaten 4-2 away to the Montrose outfit that was brushed aside by Falkirk in midweek, Michael Tidser's men's only two league wins since November have come against crisis-hit Edinburgh City.

Falkirk have won three of the last four between these sides, with over 2.5 goals in each of these successes, and this trend is liable to continue here.

Leg 2 - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Tip: Both teams to score (1.40)

This weekend sees another huge clash for an out-of-form Bayern Munich side.

Despite their recent blip, Bayern still possess an impressive home record, winning nine of their 11 league games at the Allianz Arena. Thomas Tuchel's side hold the best home offensive record in the league, scoring an average of 3.36 goals per home game.

The hosts have, however, looked weaker defensively in recent weeks, conceding in all of their last four matches, and their defensive instability will not be helped by the injury to Noussair Mazraoui and suspension of Dayot Upamecano.

Leipzig have scored an average of 1.8 goals per away match this season and have scored in all but one of their last nine fixtures on away soil. Marco Rose's side have visited two of the top four so far this season, scoring at least twice in both of their away games against Dortmund and Stuttgart.

The visitors' defensive record is significantly worse when playing away from home, with Rose's men conceding in all of their last seven away matches.

Both teams have scored in all of the last five meetings between these sides in the Bundesliga, and everything points towards the same outcome occurring here.

