I came one leg away from landing another juicy four-fold last week and remain ultra-focused on going one better this time. I have found some value across English and Scottish football in both the match odds and goals markets for your consideration.

Accumulator Odds: 3.78 (At time of writing)

Leg 1 - Burton Albion v Charlton Athletic - Saturday 15:00

Tip: Both teams to score @ around 4/5 1.80

Having watched Burton Albion closely at Derby on Monday night and observed Charlton over the last few weeks, there looks to be opportunities in this one for both sides to get on the scoresheet.

Burton have been struggling for goals of late, but the introduction of Joe Hugill from Manchester United provides more confidence in the West Midlands side. The U21 starlet showed great movement, good technique and wonderful composure in his short time on the pitch on Monday which adds to Burton's options.

It would be a surprise if Martin Paterson didn't throw the youngster straight into the starting line-up for this match on Saturday.

Charlton look to be pivoting to a 3-5-2 formation which could go some way to solving their defensive issues, but they still conceded 2.5 xG to Peterborough last time out. They will also be embedding some new players, and with speculation that more will arrive, there is a little bit of unrest around the Addicks at the moment.

The facts around Charlton are incredible at this stage; 17 of their last 20 matches have seen both teams to score land, which includes eight of their last 10 away from home. There is no problem with their forward line getting and putting away chances, it has been defensively where they have been lacking. They haven't kept a clean sheet away from home since September.

Burton have scored in their last four at home, and in eight of their last ten. They have also conceded in seven of their last ten at home, and also showed once more on Monday night that they can be susceptible on the break to genuine pace, something that Charlton have in their forward positions.

Leg 2 - MK Dons v Morecambe - Saturday 15:00

Tip: MK Dons to win + Over 1.5 goals @ (4/5)

This game sees one of the league's in-form sides MK Dons take on a struggling Morecambe team who have started to drop down the table after a positive start to the season.

The home side have now won five of their last six games to claim seventh place and with it, the last remaining play-off spot as it stands. During that stretch they have won all three of their home games to nil and look more than capable of a sustained challenge for promotion, especially having recalled Daniel Kemp from his loan spell with Swindon Town. The former West Ham man scored 16 goals and provided eight assists and he'll now be looking to ignite his MK Dons career.

These two teams played out the reverse fixture just before Christmas, with MK Dons prevailing 3-1, a game which they dominated in terms of possession and attempts on goal. Dons' home matches average 2.58 goals per game and with Morecambe having conceded 28 in their 12 away games (and scoring 18 themselves), this could be a thriller. MK Dons are taken to win the game, and we could also see a few goals.

Leg 3 - Forfar v Hibernian - Saturday 15:00

Tip: Hibernian to win @ 1/7 1.14

Hibs have had a sometimes-difficult relationship with the Scottish Cup over the years, but since winning it in 2016, they have been altogether more reliable in the competition. That should allow them to negotiate a fourth-round encounter with League Two strugglers Forfar without too much bother.

Hibs did not finish the winter break all that well, losing three of their last five matches, but this should simply spur Nick Montgomery's side onto better things in 2024. Little has changed over the winter break, with the same long-term issues plaguing the side and no new arrivals yet at Easter Road.

Forfar, meanwhile, have been quite atrocious at home all season. There was a victory over Championship side Arbroath in the League Cup in July, but that was their last win at Station Park until they came from behind to beat lowly Elgin 2-1 last weekend.

Debutant Russell McLean scored both goals, but he is cup-tied for this encounter, like recent arrival Dylan Lobban, who joined from Aberdeen.

Shutting the visitors down will prove tough for the Loons because of the individual talent of the Hibs attackers, with Elie Youan a player particularly suited to this type of environment.

The Edinburgh side have not faced League Two opposition since they played Bonnyrigg last season in the League Cup, but after dismissing them 4-1 away from home, a trip to Forfar should hold no fears.

