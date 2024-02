Both teams to score in L1 clash

SPL side to Kil Cove's cup dream

Back goals when Kane and co. go to German leaders

Today's Andy Robson treble takes us across Europe. From Barnsley to Leverkusen, this treble has you covered for Saturday's action, coming in at odds of 2/13.00.

Leg 1 - Barnsley v Leyton Orient

Tip: Back both Teams to Score 8/11 1.73

Leyton Orient have very much found their groove in League One After Richie Wellens' side had slowly taken their time to adapt after their League Two title-winning campaign. They have scored in each of their last six matches on the road, and eight in ten.

It is no fluke either as they have created over 2.0xG in three of the ten away matches, and 1.0xG or more in seven of the last ten away matches. The most impressive performances were probably the last two at Portsmouth and Reading, where Orient won both xG battles comfortably.

Barnsley are another strong home team. The Tykes have a strong attacking unit, including the division's top scorer Devante Cole, and they have scored in nine successive home matches. They have also conceded in their last six home matches.

Analysing Barnsley's home matches further, both teams have created 1.0xG or higher in seven times of the last ten matches at Oakwell. This looks a good punt for both teams to find the net once more.

Leg 2 - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Tip: Back Over 2.5 Goals 40/85 1.47

The Bundesliga's top two will clash this weekend in what looks set to be a thriller.

Goals have been plentiful at the BayArena this season, with an average of 3.5 goals scored per game. Leverkusen's strength going forward has been key to their unbeaten run of twenty games, with Xabi Alonso's side possessing the second-best offensive record in the league, having scored an average of almost three goals per home game.

No side has scored more goals than Bayern in the Bundesliga this season, with Thomas Tuchel's men scoring an average of 2.95 goals per game. The visitors have looked strong going forward when playing away from home, scoring an average of 2.44 goals per away match; however, they have also looked poor defensively at times, conceding over a goal per game on the road (1.33).

The earlier season meetings was full of goals when the pair drew 2-2 in September, too.

Three or more goals have been scored in seven of Leverkusen's nine home games and in eight of Bayern's nine away matches. Everything points towards this tally being matched or exceeded here.

Leg 3 - Kilmarnock v Cove Rangers

Tip: Back Kilmarnock @ 1/5 1.20

Although cup football has a propensity to throw up shock results, Kilmarnock's strong home form combined with Cove Rangers' weak defensive record in recent weeks should ensure there is no upset at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Killie will go into the game after battling to a 1-0 win over Livingston on Wednesday night, but that was simply a continuation of the excellent home form. They have lost only twice at home this term and before the midweek match had scored two goals in five successive fixtures in front of their home supporters.

Cove Rangers, on the other hand, come into this game in poor form. They have failed to win any of their last seven matches in all competitions over 90 minutes, requiring extra-time to see off Highland League side Brora Rangers in the previous round of the competition.

Paul Hartley's side have had a notable habit of conceding goals lately, shipping two goals in seven of their last eight league matches.

Cove might have scored goals against the part-timers of Stirling, Kelty and Edinburgh City, but even against League One's full-time clubs they have emerged without a goal in their last three games. It does not bode well for a trip to an opponent that is eager to go all the way in the Scottish Cup.

