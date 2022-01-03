Early 2022 Betting Preview: FA Cup, Australian Open, Super Bowl and more

The New Year brings plenty of exciting sport to look forward to...

FA Cup - Man City favourites as third round begins

The FA Cup third round starts on Friday 7 January and favourites Manchester City 4.3100/30 are up first when they travel to League Two Swindon Town.

There are 40 ties in all, including teams from the Premier League champions to non-league Boreham Wood, and the exciting thing for 2022 is that there will be no replays - at least not in rounds three and four.

The round finishes with Manchester United v Aston Villa on Monday 10th.

We'll have in-depth match previews and tip sheets where you can get the best bets from our experts.

Australian Open - Raducanu among stars at 2022's first Grand Slam

The first Grand Slam of the year takes place from 17 to 30 January in Melbourne.

Men's favourite Novak Djokovic is aiming to win the title for the 10th time - and fourth year in a row - while in the women's home favourite Ashleigh Barty leads the betting.

British fans, however, will be focussing on Emma Raducanu who plays in the first Grand Slam since her sensational victory at the US Open in September.

The 19-year-old thrived on the hardcourts of New York so it will be fascinating to see how she fares on them Down Under.

Our tennis betting expert Dan Weston will provide an outright betting preview as well as daily tips the pick of the men's and women's matches.

Super Bowl LVI - Bettors back Rodgers to fire Packers to glory

There is still one week to go in the regular season and teams are competing to see who they will play in the play-offs.

But the Green Bay Packers are starting to look like it could be their year and Exchange bettors agree making Aaron Rodgers and co. the favourites at 5.04/1.

Mind you, last year's play-offs were full of upsets, culminating in an unexpected Super Bowl triumph for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

The Florida outfit are 11.521/2 to retain their title with the Kansas City Chiefs currently rated the Packers' biggest rivals.

NFL expert Mike Carlson will preview every game from here to the Super Bowl, which this year takes place in Inglewood, California, and recommend his best bets. Mike also appears on the weekly NFL...Only Bettor podcast.

Six Nations - France favourites as England target early revenge

England will be out for revenge when they go to Murrayfield on 6 February - the opening weekend of the Six Nations - after last year's defeat to the Auld Enemy at Twickenham.

Holders Wales face a tough trip to Dublin while France 2.6213/8, the favourites to win this year's tournament, should get off to a winning start at home to Italy.

England 3.7511/4 follow the French in the outright betting and pundits are already pointing to Le Crunch, on the final weekend in Paris, as a potential title decider.

We'll have previews and tips for every match as well as updates on the latest betting.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 - Build up to jump racing's biggest event

The Cheltenham Festival is quite simply the highlight of the horse racing year and in 2022 it takes place from 15 to 18th March.

The four day extravaganza culminates in the Gold Cup - a race Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has won four times - and A Plus Tard, the winner of the Betfair Chase, is the current favourite.

But every race is a big one at Cheltenham and we'll bring you the best betting advice on them all.

Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake and the rest of our tipster will provide expert insight in the build up to the festival while Paul Nicholls and Joseph O'Brien will discuss their plans.

All will preview the action during the festival, providing wall to wall coverage of what is for racing gans the greatest show on earth.